Cerro Abajo returns: Urban downhill chaos drops into Valparaíso this weekend

For one weekend of the year, Valparaíso, Chile stops being a colourful port city and turns into a full-on downhill track. The Red Bull Cerro Abajo is happening this Sunday, Feb. 15. Some of the world’s fastest riders will tackle a course that looks less like a bike track and more like a rider’s dream short cut.

This is the 22nd time the race has happened in Valparaíso. It’s the second stop on the 2025/2026 series, but seems to be the final stop. Guanajuato, Mexico doesn’t appear to be on the schedule this year.

Tomáš Slavík is of course returning, alongside a stacked field that includes Roger Vieira, Lucas Borba, Felipe Agurto and veteran names like Bernard Kerr and Brook Macdonald.

How the race works

Cerro Abajo runs just like a DH race. The quickest to the bottom during the finals wins.

Qualifying trims the field to the top 15. Finals flip the order so the fastest qualifier drops last, adding maximum tension for spectators and maximum pressure for riders waiting at the top.

Every feature is mandatory. Miss a wallride or shortcut a drop and time penalties follow. There’s also no course tape. Riders must memorise the route through a maze of public streets, meaning hesitation can be as costly as a crash.

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the finals live for free on Red Bull TV. The livestream starts on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1:15 p.m. (EST). Practice and qualifying happen earlier in the day, but the broadcast will play the finals live.

Why people tune in

Urban downhill occupies a strange corner of the sport; part race, part stunt show, part controlled disaster. The course is brutal, unpredictable and looks seriously dangerous. Riders jump off rooftops, rail staircases and skim past doorways.

Unlike bike park racing, this terrain wasn’t designed for bikes. That’s the appeal. It rewards creativity, nerve and an ability to improvise at full speed.

It’s also one of the few events where street riders, downhill pros and freeriders share the same start gate. The result is a chaotic blend of styles that you simply don’t see on a World Cup track.