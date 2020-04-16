The ultimate Throwback Thursday: 1996’s “Chainsmoke” is now online

Chainsmoke is a classic in the mountain bike movie cannon and has been since it’s release in 1996. The movie was released at the height of mountain biking’s golden era, and at a time when North American riders were a force internationally.

For years, the orginal VHS, or grainy illicit upload were the only way to watch this off-road classic. Until now.

Fox MTB has digitally transfered Chainsmoke from the original 16mm film and uploaded it for all to stream at home, free.

It’s been a while since cross country racing featured alongside downhill in big budget movies. Canadian legend Alison Sydor is front and centre, sporting the rainbow jersey of world champion.

Sydor joins Myles Rockwell, Shaun Palmer, Cedric Gracia, Tinker Juarez and many more of the biggest names in mountain biking.

Settle in, and savor this 90s classic!

Chainsmoke (1996)

From Fox MTB:

“Shot entirely on 16mm film and now digitally remastered for your viewing pleasure, Chainsmoke ignited a new era in mountain bike videos and continues to inspire riders today. Featuring Shaun Palmer, Mike Metzger, Missy Giove, Tinker Juarez, Alison Sydor, Myles Rockwell, Joe Parkin and many more, this film – and its soundtrack will light you up!”

If you want to continue your trip down memory lane, there’s more. Fox has a full hour-long reunion between Greg Fox and Troy Adamitis, Chainsmoke creators, joined by Kevin Franks from Fox Racing.

Chainsmoke Creator’s Reunion