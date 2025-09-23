Chance Moore’s rise in slopestyle fuelled by hard work and family support

When Chance Moore first started riding, the Air Rec Center in Maple Ridge was the only place where he could practice no matter the weather or time of year. It had dirt jumps, air bags, resi ramps, an indoor skatepark and a tight community of riders. Moore credits those long winter nights under the roof of Air Rec for sparking his love of slopestyle.

“Seeing the drive that they had together,” recalls Chance’s dad, “driving back and forth to the Air Rec Center every single day. I thought I have to help out here because the kid’s putting this much time and effort in.”

Building a backyard dream

That help came in the form of a piece of property in Fort Langley where the family built a backyard bike park. The goal was simple: create a place to practice.

Together with his father, Moore learned to run excavators, shape jumps and rebuild features again and again. Each version got bigger and better.

“Everything in the backyard we’ve done three times, four times, five times,” said Moore’s father. “Do it once, make it bigger, make it bigger again, then make it the biggest you can find.”

His father taught him the construction skills, but Chance handled the vision, design and man-hours.

Breakthrough moments on the big stage

Moore’s hard work started paying off when he broke through at Big White, a bronze-level slopestyle event where he stunned the crowd with a third-place finish.

“I knew from the start that Joyride was the dream,” Moore said, referring to the iconic Crankworx slopestyle event in Whistler. “Big White gave me the chance to get there.”

Moore says competing at Joyride for the first time was nerve-wracking, but the atmosphere left a lasting impression.

“The energy there on finals day is unlike anything else,” he said. “It’s electric. That feeling stays with you.”

A future built on hard work

For Moore, it appears the secret to his success, as with many riders before him, is putting in work. It comes from hours of practice, hours of building, relentless focus and the support of family and friends who believe in him from.

“My parents always told me anything’s possible,” Moore said. “They put in the time, and I put in the work. I’m forever grateful.”

With a backyard bike park, a growing list of podiums and a spot on the world stage, Chance Moore is proving he’s willing to put in whatever it takes to reach the top. Keep an eye on this kid.