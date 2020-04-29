Chasing Finn Iles down Prevost with Jesse Melamed

Vancouver Island’s Mount Prevost is where many of Canada’s top downhill racers have cut their teeth or honed their skills. From Cowichan Valley locals to World Cup racers like Mark Wallace and Finn Iles, the steep trails are a training ground for Canada’s best.

Before group riding was shut down, Jesse Melamed had his first sample of the Duncan dirt. Following Iles, Rocky Mountain / Race Face teammate Remi Gauvin, and Knolly’s Daniel Shaw, Melamed gets the full tour of Prevost’s challenging trails.

The mountain was made famous as the training ground of the late Steve Smith in Anthill Collective’s film Seasons. The trail network lives on, maintained by the downhill and enduro riders who train there year-round.

Watch Jesse Melamed get his first taste of Mount Prevost – and a few surprised – following Finn Iles, Gauvin and Shaw.

Jesse Melamed: Pre-COVID Prevost with Pros

From Jesse Melamed:

“My first time riding Prevost and it did not disappoint! Finally made it out and was shown the speed and the size of all the features. Not the last time I will be there for sure!”