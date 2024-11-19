Chasing Jenn Jackson

Jenn Jackson’s 2024 season was nothing short of spectacular. Jackson swept the elite women’s races, taking both the XCC and XCO Canadian Champion titles. Then she added the XCM marathon title to her haul, dominating by over ten minutes in Thunder Bay. Beyond the wins, Jackson views this as a step towards cementing herself among Canada’s best.

What were your goals for the season?

My performance goals for 2024 were to win National Championships, be a top 20 world cup rider, and qualify for the Olympics and get a top 10.

So how did the season go?

Overall I had a super successful season. Three national championship titles, 17th XCO world cup overall and 12th in the short track overall were some of the highlights. To be honest I am the most happy about how I improved as a mountain biker and was able to see it on trails at home and on the race tracks. It felt like I broke through this year and was consistently finding myself among the top ten, which a couple seasons ago was beyond any realistic ambition. I did miss the mark to qualify for the Olympics, which was disappointing, but I’m not disappointed with myself or the season because of it. There was so much achieved and progressed for me, missing one race doesn’t change that.

How did you achieve your goals?

I think it’s been the culmination of years of hard work, where the progress and process finally came together in the form of better international results. I also switched coaches this year which was a big lift to have a fresh perspective and level of intensity to help me raise my level. Success comes mostly from being stubborn and sensible.

What does the off season mean to you?

Lots of running and hiking this year, solid time off the race bike. I also spent some time at the Whistler Bike Park right after the last world cup which was definitely a highlight.

Do you ski?

Yes! I’ll spend a week in Silver Star at the start of December with my parents and some friends cross-country skiing. Since I live on Vancouver Island now, the skiing is pretty limited so this will probably be my only time on snow for the year. It’s definitely something I miss since my first sport career was as a cross-country skier.

Goals for 2025?

For 2025 I want to continue to progress on my 2024 season and hopefully that will put me further up the results sheet and have a presence at the front of every race I enter.

Defending my national championship titles would also be a dream, but every year there’s more and more people aiming for that race so I know it’ll be a battle.

Is this all you do? Do you have a day job?

Next year will be my third season as a full-time professional mountain biker. I worked at bike shops from 2017-2022 to support my racing and feel extremely fortunate to be able to share my story of successfully making it to the pro elite ranks from very grassroot beginnings as a young adult in the sport. There were a lot lessons learned in my ski career and university years before I swapped to mountain biking about the consistency and level of work ethic you need to make it, having fallen short of the dream in skiing.

What team are you on?

I currently ride for Liv Factory Racing.

Will you stay on that team?

I will not be staying with Liv beyond this season. It’s been a great two years with some great friendships made, but looking forward to a new team and seeing what the future has in store! Excited when I can share publicly the new program.