Preview “Choosing to Live” a film made in memory of Ryan Correy

When Canadian adventure cyclist and author Ryan Correy passed away in 2017 he left behind a huge hole in the Canmore, and Canadian bikepacking community.

Correy left behind a legacy of adventure and inspiration. He also left behind his guidebook, Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies.

In memory of her late husband, Sarah Hornby decided to ride all 10 of the routes Correy created in a single year. The journey ends up transforming Hornby’s mourning into a celebration of life, her own and Correy’s. Choosing to Live is the story of that journey.

The first two glimpses of Choosing to Live can be viewed below. Produced and directed by Jeff Bartlett and Matthew Clark the full film will premier online on May 11, 2020.

Choosing to Live – Teaser One

Choosing to Live:



“While mourning her late husband, Sarah Hornby craved an opportunity to connect with him through his biggest passion. Her goal was simple. She would attempt all 10 routes he created while researching his Bikepacking in the Canadian Rockies guidebook, in a single year. As she pedaled, her story transformed. From sadness and loss to a profound celebration of both his life and her own unique journey, she was choosing to live.”

Choosing to Live – Teaser Two



In Loving Memory of Ryan Correy

Featuring:

Sarah Hornby

Produced and Directed by:

Jeff Bartlett/Jeff Bartlett Media

Matthew Clark/Stirl and Rae Media Haus

Supported by:

Salsa Cycles

Tourism Alberta Canada