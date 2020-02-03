Chris Akrigg lands at GT for 2020

British trials legend Chris Akrigg has a new home. After over 10 years with one bike brand, the Yorkshire, England-based rider has now landed at GT Bicycles.

Akrigg started his career with a set of six British Trials Champion titles, along with a host of Red Bull trials contests. Red Bull Bike Battle, Cobble Wobble and the Red Bull Mini Drome in London, all won by Akrigg.

Competition success turned to international fame when Akrigg tried his hand at self-filming his trials antics. Shot in more natural locations around the world, the wild edits showcased the trials rider’s style and incredible technical ability on a bike in unconventional ways.

“The inspiration to how I pick my bike normally comes from just finding a cool location,” Akrigg says. “That’s my favorite part of riding – working out how to ride in a new place, and finding lines where there aren’t really any.”

His choice of bike, or bikes, also makes Akrigg’s edits stand out. Instead of just riding trials-specific bikes, he’ll apply his skills to all kinds of rigs.

“As for bike choice, I feel it sort of goes through a cycle, I try not to ride one bike too much, but my favorites are trial and enduro bikes.”

Welcome to GT – Chris Akrigg