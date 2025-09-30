Chris King says go for gold, before it is gone

Chris King is always adding new colour options to its array of anodized parts and, to keep the catalouge in check, taking others away. But it is rarely core colours that are cut. And gold is, especially for the type of custom clout and upgrade hype Chris King is known for, perhaps the most core colour of all.

Black and silver are more classic, sure. But when it comes to adding bling to your bike, gold is way more fun than just a nicer black hub than the stock part.

A “golden opportunity” becomes a fleeting opportunity

No longer, though. Chris King announced it would only offer the bling-est of bling colours until the end of the month. So if you want a fancy gold hub, lockring, seat post collar or whatever, order before October 31. Or you will forever be forced to settle for silver.

For a few years, at least. King last discontinued the polished gold option back in 2016. It stayed off the menu for five years before returning in 2021. Now, it’s on its way out again.

The Portland, Ore.-based brand recently introduced other new colours. Jade and a two-tone matte black and punch (purple) joined the line. When Chris King kills one colour, it usually brings a new one into the line up in its place. Only time will tell what new shiny bits are coming down the pipe to replace polished gold.

The timing of King’s dethroning of gold comes just as their long-time athlete, Canada’s Jackson Goldstone, landed a gold medal of his own at downhill mountain bike world champs. Maybe King, who’ve sponsored Goldstone since he was just 11 years old, will offer a limited run of his special white-and-rainbow world championships hub?