Christian Bagg rode 100 miles with his arms–and made Leadville history

The Leadville 100 is one of those races with a reputation that precedes it: altitude, distance and a whole lot of suffering. This year, it also made room for something brand new. Calgary’s Christian Bagg became the first adaptive mountain biker to finish the legendary 100-mile course using only his upper body. And if that sounds tough, it was. He did it on a Bowhead RX, the Canadian-made adaptive bike he helped design.

“I just want this to work,” Bagg says early in the film. “Not just for me. I want it to be an awesome experience for the people around me, so the next person gets a shot too.”

This wasn’t just a race

The new documentary from Bowhead chronicles Christian’s journey from a snowed-in garage in Calgary to the start line in Leadville, Colorado. From battery swaps to singletrack handling, Bagg and his team approached the whole thing like a systems test.

No free passes, just 100 miles of grit

This is still Leadville. No part of the challenge was dulled for Christian. He had to qualify just like everyone else—at the Sea Otter Classic, by earning a coveted gold coin. He had to train through a brutal winter. And once in the race, he faced the same lung-burning climbs, like Powerline and Columbine, with just his arms and two 750Wh batteries.

It didn’t all go smoothly—some last-minute battery issues almost ended the day. But with a little help from his team (and a couple of long-shot calculations on battery percentage versus elevation), he made it to the finish. And yes, he earned the coveted sub-nine-hour belt buckle.

Bowhead’s big moment

Bowhead has been making waves in the adaptive cycling world for years, but this might be its most visible—and historic—moment yet. Designed and built in Calgary, Bowhead bikes are engineered to perform in real trail environments. This wasn’t just a test of the rider; it was a real-world, high-pressure proving ground for the machine.

It passed.