Christopher Blevins earns three medals in three days at mountain bike world champs

To say Christopher Blevins is on a roll would be an understatement. The U.S.A.’s rising cross country star now has three world championship medals in three consecutive days of racing in Val di Sole, Italy, including one world champion’s rainbow jersey.

Blevins’ impressive run started on the first day of racing, when he earned silver as part of the U.S.A.’s cross country team relay (XCR) squad.

On Thursday, Blevins won his first elite world championship title, and the first ever world title awarded in Cross Country Short Track (XCC). That was also the U.S.A.’s first elite men’s cross country title since John Tomac in the early 1990s.

On Friday, Blevins completed his collection. The Specialized rider earned a bronze in the eMTB Cross Country race. Blevins finished third behind a French duo of Jerome Gilloux, an eMTB specialist, and Hugo Pigeon, an enduro racer often known by his nickname: Big Bird.

The American isn’t done yet, either. Blevins line’s up for the elite men’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO) on Saturday. Which you can watch live here in Canada.