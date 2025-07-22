Chromag launches new Stylus MX hardtail

Chromag has updated the Stylus, its heavy-hitting hardtail, to match today’s trail demands. Built around a 160 mm fork it now runs a mullet wheel setup. The Stylus MX aims to blend rollover speed with cornering agility.

Chromag positions this model as a bike that can handle everything from long trail rides to technical, high-impact lines.

Steel frame, classic feel

The Stylus is made from 4130 chromoly steel, a material Chromag has long used for its balance of strength, durability and ride quality. Chromoly’s high tensile strength allows the frame to absorb trail chatter while withstand the abuse of big hits.

A new head tube gusset adds strength where it counts, while Chromag’s signature yoked chainstay design makes room for big tires. The frame’s low-slung geometry, short seat tube and generous standover clearance ensure it stays out of the way when the terrain gets technical.

Modern touches

This edition of the Stylus also includes updates aimed at modern trail riders. The rear triangle features Boost 148 spacing, and the frame ships with Chromag’s injection-moulded chainstay protector to keep noise and wear to a minimum.

Chromag applies an ED (Electrophoretic Deposition) coating inside and out for corrosion protection, something riders in wet climates will appreciate. The Stylus is also UDH-compatible, meaning it fits SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger standard.

Built to last

The brand emphasizes that its Taiwanese manufacturing partners meet the same standards that Chromag sets for its Canadian-built frames, reflecting a commitment to quality across its lineup.

Whether assembled at Chromag HQ or shipped to your door, Chromag ensures each Stylus receives detailed prep work. That includes threads getting chased, headtube honed and seat tube reamed.

For riders who like it rough

The Stylus MX remains a niche choice for sure. It’s a steel hardtail aimed squarely at aggressive riders who want a simple, durable bike for rough terrain and don’t mind giving up the weight and potential mechanical headaches that come with rear suspension. Its burly construction, modern geometry and details make it a strong contender for riders looking to push hard on descents while keeping things simple and reliable.

The Stylus comes in five sizes and is $4,650.00 as a complete. If you’re looking for frame only it’s $1,150.00. Check them out here.