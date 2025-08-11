Chromag launches the Reazon: a versatile all-mountain bike built for real-world riding

Chromag has unveiled the Reazon, a 135 mm rear-travel, 160 mm-fork all-mountain bike designed to deliver climbing efficiency, descending composure and a playful ride feel. The Whistler-based brand describes it as a platform for riders who want to tackle everything from long backcountry link-ups to technical singletrack without sacrificing versatility. It’s a 29er front and rear with a mullet option coming soon.

“The Reazon is simply a mountain bike,” the company says. “Efficiency on the climbs, composure when the trail gets rough, and still playful when you want to make it interesting.”

Steel up front, alloy out back

The Reazon’s frame pairs a 4130 chromoly steel front triangle with a 6066-T6 aluminum rear triangle. Chromag says this combination balances lateral rigidity with the flex characteristics many riders prefer from steel, while allowing for more complex shaping and bearing integration in the rear end.

The frame uses all Chromag-designed 7,000-series aluminum hardware and accessible outer races for easy bearing replacement. External brake routing, a threaded bottom bracket, Boost spacing and a universal derailleur hanger are all standard. The frame also features an ED coating for added corrosion protection.

Geometry and kinematics

The Reazon has a 64-degree head tube angle, 78-degree seat tube angle and 438 mm chainstays, with reach measurements increasing in 20 mm increments across five sizes. Short seat tubes allow riders to size up for more stability or down for increased manoeuvrability.

Suspension kinematics use a Horst link layout with a linearly progressive leverage ratio, tuned for both air and coil shocks.

Practical details and options

The bike offers room for a water bottle and an accessory in the front triangle, increased heel clearance and tire clearance for modern high-volume setups. A mullet link option will be available soon. Stock builds have a claimed weight of about 36 lb.

Pricing and availability

The Reazon is available in three colours—Ash, Heat and Aurora—with framesets starting at $3,600 CAD (with shock) and complete builds from $7,200 CAD. More details, including full geometry charts, exploded diagrams and kinematic graphs, are available at chromagbikes.com.