Cigarette company sponsors Indonesian downhill series

With the UCI world cup coming to an end, some riders are looking for to keep the downhill season going. Some riders (like Bernard Kerr) headed to Indonesia for a UCI Category 1 downhill race. The trip was all about collecting valuable UCI points to secure his team’s registration for next season. With recent changes in the way teams need to acquire these points, Kerr and his crew decided to make the last-minute journey. A couple Canadians headed to the race too.

Keegan Fry and Benny De Vall both attended the race.

On November 9 and 10 the final of the three 76 Rider race series took place in Songgoriti, East Java, Indonesia.

“It was a really good time,” said Fry after the event. “They’ve got quite the scene. Full live feed for all the categories and they have a huge cigarette company as the title sponsor. They’ve been the title sponsor since 2010.”

Smoking mangos

That sponsor is 76; a cigarette company whose products include, “Another unique innovation from Djarum in 2023, Djarum 76 Mangga is the first hand-rolled, unfiltered cigarette in Indonesia with natural mango nectar. The fresh mango taste complementing the enjoyment of perfectly balanced tobacco and cloves.”

Spectator friendly

The promoters livestreamed the entire race. Promoters claimed, “the Indonesian downhill #3 2024 is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of the spirit of adventure and the love for the outdoors. The event is expected to draw a large crowd of spectators, who will be treated to thrilling performances by some of the best downhill bikers in the world. The competition also provides a platform for emerging talents to make their mark in the sport.”

Looked like an exciting time and an awesome travel experience for all involved. Kerr took the win in the end, with Benny De Vall coming in second. Keegan Fry came in 15th.