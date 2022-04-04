Bouchard and Jackson lead Canadians in Brazilian World Cup preview event

The globe’s best cross country racers got an early look on Sunday at what this weekend’s World Cup in Petrópolis, Brazil will look like. The Cimtb XCO acted as a preview event for the first World Cup of 2022, with many top racers showing up to get more time on this new venue. Canadians looked fast on the mix of big drops, jumps and steep, fast descents.

Women’s race

On the women’s side, the Cimtb podium looked like a proper World Cup. Olympic champion Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) escaped from young Austrian Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory) to take the win. Stigger dropped back to duel with world champion Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing), who finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday.

Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) just squeezed into the top 10 of Sunday’s star-studded field. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) is looking strong in her return to mountain biking, placing 12th. Emilly Johnston, Norco Factory Team’s new signing, was impressive in 14th – and second in u23. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB) was 17th and Cindy Montambault 18th.

RELATED: How to Watch the XC World Cup season opener in Petrópolis, Brazil

Men’s race

Under-23 world champion Martin Kossmann (Lexware) showed he already has what it takes to punch up into the elite ranks. The Chilean rider took Sunday’s win ahead of Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing) and Thomas Lichester (Kross Orlean), two established World Cup elites.

Léandre Bouchard (Foresco Holdings Proco RL) impressed with seventh place in the elite men’s race. After a fast XCC finish in Petrópolis, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) continues to show great form in 11th. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo) followed in 13th. and Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) 15th. Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 21st, Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) 24th and Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) in 28th rounded out the Canadian effort. William Cote, Victor Verreault and Raphael Auclair finished off the lead lap.

The Canadians now have four days to recover and find speed before the first World Cup of 2022 lands in Petrópolis. Racing starts Friday with the XCC event.

Results: 2022 CIMTB Michelin XCO – Petrópolis, Brazil (April 3)

Pro Women

1 Jolanda NEFF TREK FACTORY RACING XC SUI 1:26:08.526 2 Laura STIGGER SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING AUT 1:32:10.996 3 Evie RICHARDS TREK FACTORY RACING XC GBR 1:32:33.266 4 Kate COURTNEY SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM USA 1:33:24.694 5 Sina FREI SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING SUI 1:33:42.964 6 Rocio Del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC ESP 1:34:17.225 7 Yana BELOMOINA CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM UKR 1:34:28.551 8 Anne TAUBER CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM NED 1:34:36.315 9 Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON MEX 1:36:10.705 10 Jennifer JACKSON CANYON MTB RACING CAN 1:36:23.347 11 Isabella MOREIRA LACERDA BRA 1:36:38.764 12 Maghalie ROCHETTE CAN 1:37:30.279 13 Raiza GOULAO HENRIQUE BRA 1:38:26.122 14 Emilly JOHNSTON NORCO FACTORY TEAM CAN 1:39:49.851 15 Gwendalyn GIBSON NORCO FACTORY TEAM USA 1:42:25.966 16 Janika LÕIV EST LAP 17 Laurie ARSENEAULT CANYON MTB RACING CAN LAP 18 Cindy MONTAMBAULT CAN LAP 37 Roxane VERMETTE CAN LAP

Pro Men