Bouchard and Jackson lead Canadians in Brazilian World Cup preview event
Northern contingent looking fast in South America one week out from season opener in Petrópolis
The globe’s best cross country racers got an early look on Sunday at what this weekend’s World Cup in Petrópolis, Brazil will look like. The Cimtb XCO acted as a preview event for the first World Cup of 2022, with many top racers showing up to get more time on this new venue. Canadians looked fast on the mix of big drops, jumps and steep, fast descents.
Women’s race
On the women’s side, the Cimtb podium looked like a proper World Cup. Olympic champion Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) escaped from young Austrian Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory) to take the win. Stigger dropped back to duel with world champion Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing), who finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday.
Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) just squeezed into the top 10 of Sunday’s star-studded field. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) is looking strong in her return to mountain biking, placing 12th. Emilly Johnston, Norco Factory Team’s new signing, was impressive in 14th – and second in u23. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB) was 17th and Cindy Montambault 18th.
RELATED: How to Watch the XC World Cup season opener in Petrópolis, Brazil
Men’s race
Under-23 world champion Martin Kossmann (Lexware) showed he already has what it takes to punch up into the elite ranks. The Chilean rider took Sunday’s win ahead of Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing) and Thomas Lichester (Kross Orlean), two established World Cup elites.
Léandre Bouchard (Foresco Holdings Proco RL) impressed with seventh place in the elite men’s race. After a fast XCC finish in Petrópolis, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) continues to show great form in 11th. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo) followed in 13th. and Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) 15th. Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 21st, Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) 24th and Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) in 28th rounded out the Canadian effort. William Cote, Victor Verreault and Raphael Auclair finished off the lead lap.
The Canadians now have four days to recover and find speed before the first World Cup of 2022 lands in Petrópolis. Racing starts Friday with the XCC event.
Results: 2022 CIMTB Michelin XCO – Petrópolis, Brazil (April 3)
Pro Women
|
1 Jolanda NEFF
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
|SUI
|1:26:08.526
|
2 Laura STIGGER
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|AUT
|1:32:10.996
|
3 Evie RICHARDS
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
|GBR
|1:32:33.266
|
4 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|USA
|1:33:24.694
|
5 Sina FREI
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|SUI
|1:33:42.964
|
6 Rocio Del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
|ESP
|1:34:17.225
|
7 Yana BELOMOINA
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|UKR
|1:34:28.551
|
8 Anne TAUBER
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|NED
|1:34:36.315
|
9 Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON
|MEX
|1:36:10.705
|
10 Jennifer JACKSON
CANYON MTB RACING
|CAN
|1:36:23.347
|
11 Isabella MOREIRA LACERDA
|BRA
|1:36:38.764
|
12 Maghalie ROCHETTE
|CAN
|1:37:30.279
|
13 Raiza GOULAO HENRIQUE
|BRA
|1:38:26.122
|
14 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|1:39:49.851
|
15 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|USA
|1:42:25.966
|
16 Janika LÕIV
|EST
|LAP
|
17 Laurie ARSENEAULT
CANYON MTB RACING
|CAN
|LAP
|
18 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
|CAN
|LAP
|
37 Roxane VERMETTE
|CAN
|LAP
Pro Men
|
1 Martin VIDAURRE KOSSMANN
LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
|CHI
|1:27:47.852
|
2 Vlad DASCALU
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
|ROU
|1:29:00.099
|
3 Thomas LITSCHER
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
|SUI
|1:29:16.436
|
4 Maxime MAROTTE
SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM
|FRA
|1:29:28.456
|
5 Jordan SARROU
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|FRA
|1:29:41.054
|
6 David VALERO SERRANO
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
|ESP
|1:29:42.012
|
7 Leandre BOUCHARD
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
|CAN
|1:30:22.417
|
8 Julian SCHELB
STOP&GO MARDERABWEHR MTB TEAM
|GER
|1:30:54.558
|
9 Ondřej CINK
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
|CZE
|1:31:19.481
|
10 Camilo Andres GOMEZ GOMEZ
TRINITY RACING MTB
|COL
|1:31:33.264
|
11 Gunnar HOLMGREN
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
|CAN
|1:31:54.680
|
12 Pablo RODRIGUEZ GUEDE
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
|ESP
|1:32:15.259
|
13 Tyler ORSCHEL
|CAN
|1:32:30.623
|
14 Luiz Henrique COCUZZI
SENSE FACTORY RACING
|BRA
|1:32:51.713
|
15 Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|1:33:34.737
|
16 Ulan BASTOS GALINSKI
CALOI HENRIQUE AVANCINI RACING
|BRA
|1:33:47.373
|
17 Niklas SCHEHL
STOP&GO MARDERABWEHR MTB TEAM
|GER
|1:34:10.954
|
18 Martins BLUMS
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|LAT
|1:34:27.504
|
19 Bartlomiej WAWAK
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
|POL
|1:34:54.011
|
20 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
|PUR
|1:35:00.073
|
21 Marc Andre FORTIER
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
|CAN
|1:35:22.983
|
24 Quinton DISERA
|CAN
|1:35:59.539
|
28 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|CAN
|1:37:47.942
|
50 William COTE
|CAN
|LAP
|
51 Victor VERREAULT
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
|CAN
|LAP
|
61 Raphael AUCLAIR
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
|CAN
|LAP