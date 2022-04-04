Home > MTB

Bouchard and Jackson lead Canadians in Brazilian World Cup preview event

Northern contingent looking fast in South America one week out from season opener in Petrópolis

Jenn Jackson Canyon MTB Racing 1
April 4, 2022
The globe’s best cross country racers got an early look on Sunday at what this weekend’s World Cup in Petrópolis, Brazil will look like. The Cimtb XCO acted as a preview event for the first World Cup of 2022, with many top racers showing up to get more time on this new venue. Canadians looked fast on the mix of big drops, jumps and steep, fast descents.

Women’s race

On the women’s side, the Cimtb podium looked like a proper World Cup. Olympic champion Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) escaped from young Austrian Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory) to take the win. Stigger dropped back to duel with world champion Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing), who finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday.

Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) just squeezed into the top 10 of Sunday’s star-studded field. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) is looking strong in her return to mountain biking, placing 12th. Emilly Johnston, Norco Factory Team’s new signing, was impressive in 14th – and second in u23. Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB) was 17th and Cindy Montambault 18th.

Men’s race

Under-23 world champion Martin Kossmann (Lexware) showed he already has what it takes to punch up into the elite ranks. The Chilean rider took Sunday’s win ahead of Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing) and Thomas Lichester (Kross Orlean), two established World Cup elites.

Léandre Bouchard (Foresco Holdings Proco RL) impressed with seventh place in the elite men’s race. After a fast XCC finish in Petrópolis, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) continues to show great form in 11th. Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo) followed in 13th. and Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) 15th. Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) in 21st, Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) 24th and Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) in 28th rounded out the Canadian effort. William Cote, Victor Verreault and Raphael Auclair finished off the lead lap.

The Canadians now have four days to recover and find speed before the first World Cup of 2022 lands in Petrópolis. Racing starts Friday with the XCC event.

Results: 2022 CIMTB Michelin XCO – Petrópolis, Brazil (April 3)

Pro Women

1 Jolanda NEFF
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
 SUI 1:26:08.526
2 Laura STIGGER
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 AUT 1:32:10.996
3 Evie RICHARDS
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
 GBR 1:32:33.266
4 Kate COURTNEY
SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
 USA 1:33:24.694
5 Sina FREI
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 SUI 1:33:42.964
6 Rocio Del Alba GARCIA MARTINEZ
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
 ESP 1:34:17.225
7 Yana BELOMOINA
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
 UKR 1:34:28.551
8 Anne TAUBER
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
 NED 1:34:36.315
9 Daniela CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON
 MEX 1:36:10.705
10 Jennifer JACKSON
CANYON MTB RACING
 CAN 1:36:23.347
11 Isabella MOREIRA LACERDA
 BRA 1:36:38.764
12 Maghalie ROCHETTE
 CAN 1:37:30.279
13 Raiza GOULAO HENRIQUE
 BRA 1:38:26.122
14 Emilly JOHNSTON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 1:39:49.851
15 Gwendalyn GIBSON
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 USA 1:42:25.966
16 Janika LÕIV
 EST LAP
17 Laurie ARSENEAULT
CANYON MTB RACING
 CAN LAP
18 Cindy MONTAMBAULT
 CAN LAP
37 Roxane VERMETTE
 CAN LAP

Pro Men

1 Martin VIDAURRE KOSSMANN
LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
 CHI 1:27:47.852
2 Vlad DASCALU
TREK FACTORY RACING XC
 ROU 1:29:00.099
3 Thomas LITSCHER
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
 SUI 1:29:16.436
4 Maxime MAROTTE
SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM
 FRA 1:29:28.456
5 Jordan SARROU
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 FRA 1:29:41.054
6 David VALERO SERRANO
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
 ESP 1:29:42.012
7 Leandre BOUCHARD
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
 CAN 1:30:22.417
8 Julian SCHELB
STOP&GO MARDERABWEHR MTB TEAM
 GER 1:30:54.558
9 Ondřej CINK
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
 CZE 1:31:19.481
10 Camilo Andres GOMEZ GOMEZ
TRINITY RACING MTB
 COL 1:31:33.264
11 Gunnar HOLMGREN
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
 CAN 1:31:54.680
12 Pablo RODRIGUEZ GUEDE
BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC
 ESP 1:32:15.259
13 Tyler ORSCHEL
 CAN 1:32:30.623
14 Luiz Henrique COCUZZI
SENSE FACTORY RACING
 BRA 1:32:51.713
15 Sean FINCHAM
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 1:33:34.737
16 Ulan BASTOS GALINSKI
CALOI HENRIQUE AVANCINI RACING
 BRA 1:33:47.373
17 Niklas SCHEHL
STOP&GO MARDERABWEHR MTB TEAM
 GER 1:34:10.954
18 Martins BLUMS
CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
 LAT 1:34:27.504
19 Bartlomiej WAWAK
KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
 POL 1:34:54.011
20 Georwill PÉREZ ROMÁN
PURMTB TEAM
 PUR 1:35:00.073
21 Marc Andre FORTIER
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
 CAN 1:35:22.983
24 Quinton DISERA
 CAN 1:35:59.539
28 Peter DISERA
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 CAN 1:37:47.942
50 William COTE
 CAN LAP
51 Victor VERREAULT
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
 CAN LAP
61 Raphael AUCLAIR
PIVOT CYCLES – OTE
 CAN LAP