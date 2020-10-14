Snow and Sunshine: Closing day Whistler Bike Park

Bike park season in Canada wrapped up over the weekend with the closing of Whistler Bike Park for 2020. A little bit of snow mixed with a good bit of sunny weather for the WBP season send-off, with everyone from racers to familys, DH bikes to trail bikes showing up for one last weekend of lift-access riding.

For a season that almost didn’t happen, Whistler pushed the season right to the snowline this year. Surrounding peaks are already showing signs of snow, with winter creeping down towards the valley.

Photographer Kevin Gelinas joined the sold out crowd to get the last laps and photos of the season. Check out his gallery from closing day 2020 bel0w:

2020 Whistler Bike Park closing day: