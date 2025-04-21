Closing the gap with Owen Clark

Owen Clark didn’t grow up in a cycling hotbed. His early race days started on a modest network of trails in King City, Ontario, where a local series and family rides laid the groundwork for something bigger. “There’s a little trail system called Centennial Park near where we lived,” he says. “But Hardwood Hills was always a big one. They had a Wednesday night series we’d drive up to most weeks.”

Now, Clark is 22 and riding for the Pivot Cycles-OTE team in his final year of U23 competition. He’s coming off a career-best result in Brazil at the UCI World Cup season opener, where he raced to a top-10 finish against a stacked international field. “Definitely my best result,” he says. “Last year I had a better one until the last race, but this broke it.”

The results in Brazil’s two early season world cups included 11th, 10th, seventh and sixth. His results slowly got better over those two weeks of racing.

Learning to race in the chaos

Success hasn’t come overnight. Clark’s progression has been steady, built on years of international experience. “Each year you learn a bit more,” he says. “Especially at the world cups — it’s a different style of racing. It’s chaotic. You go from racing one or two guys in a Canada Cup to racing ten or more at once.”

The turning point? Time in the bunch. “The further up you move, the less chaotic it gets. Then you can actually find your rhythm.”

Why he’s on form

Clark says his confidence this year is rooted in two things: training and experience. “It’s my fourth year in U23 and I feel like I’ve figured it out,” he says. “Training has been going really well the past two years.”

He also credits national team coach Catharine Pendrel — herself a former world champion — for guiding his development. “I’m coached by Catharine. Pivot supports me with racing and gear, but the coaching’s all separate,” he says.

Riding for Canada, riding for himself

Clark is currently carded by Cycling Canada. “It’s pretty sweet,” he says of the support. “If you hit the criteria early in the year, it takes a lot of stress off. You can just focus on racing.”

He’s also wrapping up his studies at Brevard College in North Carolina — a school known for its cycling program — where he’s studying media and business in a double major. “This is the first year where I’ve been pretty much fully self-supported, which is really cool,” he says.

Looking ahead to elite

Next year, Clark will move up to the elite field, and yes, it’s intimidating. “It’s definitely a little scary,” he admits. “I’m just getting to the point where I feel competitive in U23 and now I’ll be back at the bottom again. But I’ve successfully navigated U23, and I’ll take what I’ve learned with me.”

He knows what he’s up against — more depth, tighter racing and smaller margins. “In elites, there are 20+ people all within fractions of a percent of each other,” he says. “There’s always an adjustment period.”

On the five-person podium debate

As a U23 racer, Clark has always raced for a three-person podium, but he understands the frustration among elites with the UCI’s shift from five to three podium spots this season. “I’ve always grown up watching five-person podiums. It just feels like the sport,” he says. “When someone wants to change that, it feels like they’re fiddling with the spirit of it.”

Chasing the dream

Clark is living the mountain bike dream. World Cups, passport stamps and long-haul flights have become his normal. But for a kid who once looked up to Canadian riders like the Disera brothers and raced Wednesday night at Hardwood, it’s all part of the plan.

“Absolutely,” he says when asked if going pro is the goal. “That’s the dream.”