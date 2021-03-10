Coast Gravity Park reopening starts off bike park season in Canada

Coast Gravity Park is leading the way into 2021 bike park season in Canada, with plans to reopen for weekends on April 3. The Sunshine Coast-based CGP has remained closed since the end of 2020 due to winter weather and ongoing provincial health orders.

In Alberta, B-Line indoor bike park is leading the return to riding. The Calgary, Alta. facility is now open at a limited capacity.

Coast Gravity Park

Coast Gravity Park is working its way back to a normal operating schedule in steps. Before the park opens to the public, CGP will start accepting private bookings on March 20. Visitor groups can rent out the entire facility, plus shuttle and food. The next step will be opening for weekends on April 3. After May 15, Coast Gravity expects to be open for riding Thursday to Sunday.

“It’s been a hard few months of winter weather and Covid restrictions but we’re ready to get back on the trails and we can’t wait to see you all!” CGP said in its reopening announcement.

COVID-related safety precautions are still in place, of course. Riders must pre-book online to ride. B.C. provincial health authorities are also still requesting visitors and B.C. locals alike to refrain from non-essential travel. While we all really want to ride, hitting up CGP probably doesn’t count as essential travel.

B-Line kickstarts spring in Alberata

While the Sunshine Coast is snow-free, Alberta can’t say the same quite yet. B-Line indoor bike park is reopening at a limited capacity, so Calgary riders can get back on the bike while waiting for the snow to melt.

With Alberta’s remaining health restrictions, B-Line is opening at a limited capacity and with other COVID-related measures in place. Admittance is by appointment only, for limited duration sessions and – since it is an indoor facility – masks must be worn at all times. Full requirements are detailed at B-Line’s COVID page.

With Coast Gravity Park and B-Line leading the way, and racing scheduled to return in different formats in Ontario and in B.C., a return to some sort of normal riding scene in 2021 is looking positive!