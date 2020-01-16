Coasting into the off-season with Rocky Race Face Enduro Team

Stretching from March to late September, the 2019 Enduro World Series was more a marathon than a sprint. Along the way, there were stops in New Zealand, Australia, across Europe and North America. At the end of it all, the B.C.-based Rocky Race Face Enduro Team landed second overall in the team standings.

How do you wind down from such a sustained and intense race calendar? If your the Rocky Race Face Enduro Team, you celebrate a very successful season with more mountain biking.

The team – athletes and staff – load up the truck and head to the Sunshine Coast for a weekend of riding, BBQ and beverages.

Sunny, if brisk fall weather make for perfect conditions as the crew rides Coast Gravity Park and the surrounding Sunshine Coast trails.

Coastin’ into the Off-Season: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

From Rocky Race Face team:

“After a long and demanding 2019 EWS race season we wanted to bring our team together for a couple days of riding bikes, barbecues and G&T’s. With winter set in on the north shore we looked to the Sunshine Coast for some sweet winter riding including a day in Coast Gravity Park.”

Rocky RF EWS Race Team:

Jesse Melamed – Athlete

Remi Gauvin – Athlete

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) – Athlete

Jeff Hunter – Mechanic

Adam Trotter – Mechanic

Scott Pilecki – Team Manager

Tara Lazarski – Physiotherapist

Rob Bohncke – RF Brand Manager

Stephen Matthews – Rocky Brand manager

Linnea Kershaw – RF Production