Home Ties: Cole Nichol rides his backyard dirt jumps honour late Jordie Lunn

Jordie Lunn had a massive influence on the international mountain bike community and here in Canada. Nowhere is the late Canadian freerider’s influence more strongly felt than on Vancouver Island, where Lunn grew up and lived.

In Home Ties, Cole Nichol shows just one part of that legacy. The Victoria rider and long-time friend to Lunn shares the story behind his incredible back yard dirt jump spot, heavily influenced by his late friend and mentor.

With Rupert Walker behind the camera, a crew of Vancouver Island’s best dirt jumpers join Nichol for a backyard jam. Included is Darren Berrecloth, a freeride icon in his own right.

Cole Nichol: Home Ties

“Cole pulled a lot of Jordie’s crazy ideas and put them to work in his own yard,” says Berrecloth. “Coming from my BMX background, that really stoked me out, especially seeing someone do something really different and unique. I thought it was really refreshing.”