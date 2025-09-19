Cole Punchard jumps back up to front of elite field in Lenzerheide

Short Track World Cup races are about two things: winning and, if you can’t do that, finishing top eight. The latter secures a crucial front row start for Sunday’s XCO World Cup. A trio of Canadians did just that on Friday in Lenzerheide.

Cole Punchard, after a wildly successful double-medal performance at under-23 world championships, jumped right back in with the elite men on Friday, and moved right back to the front of the field. Racing up an age category, against the biggest names in the sport, Punchard finished sixth. That, again, puts him on the front row for Sunday’s XCO, the final European round of the World Cup series this year. Specialized’s French duo of Victor Koretzky and Adrien Boichis went 1-2 in the elite men’s XCC in Lenzerheide, distancing Denmark’s Simon Andreassen for the win.

Jenn Jackson also got the important job done on Friday. The Orbea racer from Ontario was eighth at the line in the elite women’s XCC World Cup. That puts her on the front row for the elite women’s XCO in Lenzerheide. It also adds to an impressive run of top-10 World Cup finishes for the Canadian, who added a world championships medal to that tally last week in Crans Montana.

In the under-23 women’s XCC, Ella MacPhee finished sixth behind race winner Valentina Corvi. That sets the B.C. racer up for another strong result in the under-23 women’s XCO World Cup.