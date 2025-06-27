Collingwood, Ontario’s $150K pump track opens to big community buzz

There was no podium, no oversized scissors, no town councillors holding a ribbon. But that didn’t stop Collingwood’s cycling community from turning up en masse Thursday night for the unofficial debut of the town’s brand-new pump track.

Located beside the old tennis courts at the Old Village (Legion) Park, the new asphalt loop was buzzing with riders of all ages and speeds. The weather may have delayed the official opening, but the locals were not staying away.

Smooth lines, big grins

Built this spring by Kitchener-based Transitions Bike Parks, the $150,000 pump track features smooth transitions, tight berms and just enough air time to keep both beginners and seasoned riders entertained. It’s not a massive loop, and it’s not overly technical, but it hits a sweet spot: fun, approachable and surprisingly fast.

Matt and Kevin Konings, Mike Dionne and a handful of other familiar faces were among the first to carve lines on the track. Dionne even snapped his chain partway through the evening—then kept riding without it, floating pump-only laps like it was no big deal.

Built fast, ridden faster

Planning for the pump track began years ago, with construction finally ramping up earlier this spring. And despite the Town pulling the plug on the official launch due to weather concerns, Thursday night’s turnout was all the proof needed that the project is already a hit.

All eyes on Phase 2

This pump track is just the beginning. The locals are pushing for a phase 2 that would include a UCI-compliant pump track. Something that could attract sanctioned events and serve as a training ground for competitive riders. The guesstimated cost of something like that is around $500,000. There’s already a donation link live on the Town of Collingwood’s website for anyone keen to chip in.

For now, though, the message is simple: this thing is fun. And if Thursday night was any indication, Collingwood’s pump track is going to be busy for a long, long time. Congrats to everyone that had to hand in making this happen.