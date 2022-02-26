Colourful parts and recycled fabrics: Weekly gear news

The gear world is alight with bright new colours this week. Wolf Tooth and Pinnd released blingy parts, boutique B.C. bag brand HMPL rolled out eco-friendly fabric and Etnies edged further into mountain biking with its first clipless pedal.

Wolf Tooth – Centerlock gets colourful

Why hide the colour of that boutique hub behind a rotor and cassette when you could show it off with a matching, or complementing centerlock rotor lock ring? Wolf Tooth’s made in the U.S.A. lockrings come in eight colours so you can make every part of your bike bright.

PINND – CS2+ pedals get tougher

Platform pedal aficionados take note, U.K. brand PINND is making its burly CS2 pedal tougher with the CS2+. The difference? The new version comes with beryllium copper spindles for stronger axle. There’s still 13 pins per side, so you can customize your traction. As a bonus, the copper colour looks really good with the matching pins.

HMPL – No.4 bag goes green

Vancouver bag maker HMPL is going green. The botique made-in-B.C. No.4 carry pouch is now available in 100 per cent recycled EcoPak EXP-200 fabric. Holds things good, feels good, looks good. That’s a win.

Etnies Camber CL goes clipless

Etnies continues to creep further into the world of mountain biking. After several well-recieved flat pedals, the iconic skate and BMX brand is going clipless. The Camber CL offers a stable, solid and grippy gravity or trail shoe for those that want something different, but still want to clip in.