Colourful parts and recycled fabrics: Weekly gear news
Plus: A new name in the clipless pedal game
The gear world is alight with bright new colours this week. Wolf Tooth and Pinnd released blingy parts, boutique B.C. bag brand HMPL rolled out eco-friendly fabric and Etnies edged further into mountain biking with its first clipless pedal.
Wolf Tooth – Centerlock gets colourful
Why hide the colour of that boutique hub behind a rotor and cassette when you could show it off with a matching, or complementing centerlock rotor lock ring? Wolf Tooth’s made in the U.S.A. lockrings come in eight colours so you can make every part of your bike bright.
PINND – CS2+ pedals get tougher
Platform pedal aficionados take note, U.K. brand PINND is making its burly CS2 pedal tougher with the CS2+. The difference? The new version comes with beryllium copper spindles for stronger axle. There’s still 13 pins per side, so you can customize your traction. As a bonus, the copper colour looks really good with the matching pins.
HMPL – No.4 bag goes green
Vancouver bag maker HMPL is going green. The botique made-in-B.C. No.4 carry pouch is now available in 100 per cent recycled EcoPak EXP-200 fabric. Holds things good, feels good, looks good. That’s a win.
Etnies Camber CL
Like Etnies, but with cleats
Etnies Camber CL goes clipless
Etnies continues to creep further into the world of mountain biking. After several well-recieved flat pedals, the iconic skate and BMX brand is going clipless. The Camber CL offers a stable, solid and grippy gravity or trail shoe for those that want something different, but still want to clip in.