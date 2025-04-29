Commencal introduces the Meta HT 24 Power: A new kind of kids’ e-bike

Commencal’s latest release, the Meta HT 24 Power, brings a fresh take on what a youth ebike can be. Designed for riders aged seven and up (roughly 125-140 cm tall), the Meta HT 24 Power aims to bridge the gap between entry-level pedal bikes and full-sized eMTBs, offering a full-powered, trail-ready platform in a scaled-down package.

At the heart of the new build is a lighter, more compact Bosch motor system and a fully integrated battery — upgrades that promise a cleaner look, improved handling and enough range for serious family rides.

Bosch power in a kid-sized package

The Meta HT 24 Power runs on Bosch’s Performance Line SX motor, a system that delivers 55 Nm of torque and up to 600 W of peak output. It’s a lot of power for a kid’s bike, but the tuning is designed to feel smooth and natural, not overwhelming. Four assistance modes allow younger riders to adapt support levels based on terrain and energy levels, helping build real trail skills while still tackling bigger days.

The 400 Wh Bosch battery is fully integrated into the frame and charges on the bike. Range will depend on conditions, but Commencal suggests a 40 kg child can expect up to 50 km in Tour+ mode — with the option to extend range even further using Bosch’s PowerMore 250 Wh extender, bumping total capacity to 650 Wh.

Geometry that prioritizes progression

Beyond the motor and battery, the Meta HT 24 Power is built with a geometry that balances climbing comfort with confident descending. A 67 degree head angle, 74.5 degree seat angle, and 380 mm reach create a stable platform that’s ready for technical terrain without feeling unwieldy for smaller riders.

The 24-inch wheels keep the center of gravity low, and the 150 mm travel fork gives enough squish to handle rocky descents and trail chatter. Plus, the frame’s design now allows for a water bottle and multi tool on the bike — small details that make a big difference on longer rides.

Aluminum frame, lifetime warranty

The Meta HT 24 Power frame is made from high-performance, fully recyclable aluminum. As with all Commencal bikes, it comes with a lifetime warranty for the original owner, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to durability and sustainability.

Commencal says the goal was simple: build a kid’s bike that doesn’t feel like a compromise. Judging by the specs, they’ve delivered a bike that looks ready to handle real mountain bike trails — while making sure younger riders have the support they need to keep up, ride longer, and have more fun.

Canadian MSRP is $4,300.

META HT 24 POWER specifications

Frame

Meta HT 24 Power

24″, Alloy 6061, triple butted tubes, T4, T6

Motor

Bosch Performance Line SX

Max torque: 55 Nm, 250 W

Battery

Bosch PowerTube 400

Integrated, 400 Wh

Display

Bosch System Controller: ON/OFF switch, assist mode level, battery charge level

Bosch Mini Remote: mode switch, walk assist, light switch

Fork

Manitou Junit Sport 24″

120 mm travel

Kids-specific air cartridge, rebound, compression adjustment

Boost (15 x 110 mm), 42 mm offset

Headset

Acros ZS56 / ZS56

Alloy cups, sealed and stainless steel bearings

Stem

Ride Alpha 40

40 mm extension, 31.8 mm

Handlebar

Ride Alpha R15

31.8 mm, 600 mm width, 15 mm rise, Alloy 6061

Grips

ODI Elite Motion

Soft pro compound, single clamp, black

Brakes

Shimano MT401, 2 pistons, resin pads

Rotors: Shimano SM-RT86 180 mm, 6-bolt

Shifters

Shimano Cues, 10-speed

Chain guide

Ride Alpha 34t

Rear derailleur

Shimano Deore, 10-speed

Crankset

140 mm crank arms, kids-specific

Chainring: E13 Helix Core E*Spec Plus Bosch, 34t, direct mount

Chain

Shimano Cues, 10-speed

Cassette

Shimano Cues, 10-speed, 11-43t

Rims

Alex Rims MD30

24″, 32h, 30 mm inner width

Hubs

Rear: Formula eHL-148S 32h, 12 x 148 mm, sealed bearings, e-bike specific, Shimano Hyperglide



Front: FORMULA DC-611 32h, 15 x 110 mm, sealed bearings



Tyres

Maxxis Minion DHF

24″ x 2.4″, EXO, tubeless easy

Seat post

RIDE ALPHA

31.6 mm diameter, 250 mm length

Saddle

Selle Royal Explora JR

Kids-specific design

Weight