Commencal introduces the Meta HT 24 Power: A new kind of kids’ e-bike
A lightweight motor, kid-specific design and full Bosch integration — built for young riders ready to go further
Commencal’s latest release, the Meta HT 24 Power, brings a fresh take on what a youth ebike can be. Designed for riders aged seven and up (roughly 125-140 cm tall), the Meta HT 24 Power aims to bridge the gap between entry-level pedal bikes and full-sized eMTBs, offering a full-powered, trail-ready platform in a scaled-down package.
At the heart of the new build is a lighter, more compact Bosch motor system and a fully integrated battery — upgrades that promise a cleaner look, improved handling and enough range for serious family rides.
Bosch power in a kid-sized package
The Meta HT 24 Power runs on Bosch’s Performance Line SX motor, a system that delivers 55 Nm of torque and up to 600 W of peak output. It’s a lot of power for a kid’s bike, but the tuning is designed to feel smooth and natural, not overwhelming. Four assistance modes allow younger riders to adapt support levels based on terrain and energy levels, helping build real trail skills while still tackling bigger days.
The 400 Wh Bosch battery is fully integrated into the frame and charges on the bike. Range will depend on conditions, but Commencal suggests a 40 kg child can expect up to 50 km in Tour+ mode — with the option to extend range even further using Bosch’s PowerMore 250 Wh extender, bumping total capacity to 650 Wh.
Geometry that prioritizes progression
Beyond the motor and battery, the Meta HT 24 Power is built with a geometry that balances climbing comfort with confident descending. A 67 degree head angle, 74.5 degree seat angle, and 380 mm reach create a stable platform that’s ready for technical terrain without feeling unwieldy for smaller riders.
The 24-inch wheels keep the center of gravity low, and the 150 mm travel fork gives enough squish to handle rocky descents and trail chatter. Plus, the frame’s design now allows for a water bottle and multi tool on the bike — small details that make a big difference on longer rides.
Aluminum frame, lifetime warranty
The Meta HT 24 Power frame is made from high-performance, fully recyclable aluminum. As with all Commencal bikes, it comes with a lifetime warranty for the original owner, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to durability and sustainability.
Commencal says the goal was simple: build a kid’s bike that doesn’t feel like a compromise. Judging by the specs, they’ve delivered a bike that looks ready to handle real mountain bike trails — while making sure younger riders have the support they need to keep up, ride longer, and have more fun.
META HT 24 POWER specifications
Frame
- Meta HT 24 Power
- 24″, Alloy 6061, triple butted tubes, T4, T6
Motor
- Bosch Performance Line SX
- Max torque: 55 Nm, 250 W
Battery
- Bosch PowerTube 400
- Integrated, 400 Wh
Display
- Bosch System Controller: ON/OFF switch, assist mode level, battery charge level
- Bosch Mini Remote: mode switch, walk assist, light switch
Fork
- Manitou Junit Sport 24″
- 120 mm travel
- Kids-specific air cartridge, rebound, compression adjustment
- Boost (15 x 110 mm), 42 mm offset
Headset
- Acros ZS56 / ZS56
- Alloy cups, sealed and stainless steel bearings
Stem
- Ride Alpha 40
- 40 mm extension, 31.8 mm
Handlebar
- Ride Alpha R15
- 31.8 mm, 600 mm width, 15 mm rise, Alloy 6061
Grips
- ODI Elite Motion
- Soft pro compound, single clamp, black
Brakes
- Shimano MT401, 2 pistons, resin pads
- Rotors: Shimano SM-RT86 180 mm, 6-bolt
Shifters
- Shimano Cues, 10-speed
Chain guide
- Ride Alpha 34t
Rear derailleur
- Shimano Deore, 10-speed
Crankset
- 140 mm crank arms, kids-specific
- Chainring: E13 Helix Core E*Spec Plus Bosch, 34t, direct mount
Chain
- Shimano Cues, 10-speed
Cassette
- Shimano Cues, 10-speed, 11-43t
Rims
- Alex Rims MD30
- 24″, 32h, 30 mm inner width
Hubs
- Rear: Formula eHL-148S
- 32h, 12 x 148 mm, sealed bearings, e-bike specific, Shimano Hyperglide
- Front: FORMULA DC-611
- 32h, 15 x 110 mm, sealed bearings
Tyres
- Maxxis Minion DHF
- 24″ x 2.4″, EXO, tubeless easy
Seat post
- RIDE ALPHA
- 31.6 mm diameter, 250 mm length
Saddle
- Selle Royal Explora JR
- Kids-specific design
Weight
- 16.6 kg / 36.59 lb
(Weight may differ slightly due to manufacturing tolerances.)