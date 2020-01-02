Commencal’s newest rider and wild highlight reel

Commencal lit up 2018. That incredible year, which included Amaury Pierron’s World Cup downhill overall win and Cecile Ravanel’s perfect Enduro World Series season, is the only standard by which the teams 2019 could be judged as anything less than fantastic.

There were lows, including Ravanel missing the entire season with a serious spinal injury. But there were also big wins and plenty of good times. With Ravanel back on the bike and a new teammate announced this week, it should be another exciting year for the Andorran brand.

Check out the team’s 2019 highlight reel, including Amaury Pierron’s incredible save from near disaster at the Snowshoe, W.Va. World Cup finals. Then watch their very weird, very entertaining “welcome” to new teammate Kilan Bron.

Commencal: The Best of 2019

“We laughed, we cried, we shouted, we worked hard. Racing isn’t easy but it’s worth it when you can live moments like these. So thanks again to everyone, people and partners who contributed to this.”

Commencal: Welcome Aboard Kilian Bron

When Cecile Ravanel returns to racing the Enduro World Series, she will have a new teammate. Fellow French rider Kilian Bron moved over from rival team Intense-Mavic Collective for 2020. To celebrate the new team member, Commencal released this wacky “welcome” video featuring Bron and several other team riders.