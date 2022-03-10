“This Is Us” follows Commencal through roller coaster World Cup season

From lows of hospital visits, half-bitten-off tongues and shattered rims to the soaring heights of world championship wins and World Cup redemption, Commencal’s pro downhill team had a wild 2021 season. Looking back, it is hard to believe so much happened to one team in just seven races.

To make sure not a moment is forgotten, Commencal created This Is Us. The film is a feature-length documentary sharing all the details of what went on in the 2021 World Cup season. Featuring world champion Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela, Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque, it’s a wild hour and a quarter of downhill race action.

With the 2022 World Cup season opener just weeks away, This Is Us is the perfect way to get stoked on racing.

This Is Us

What’s Commencal say about This Is Us?

As far as we’re aware, this is one of the first times that a documentary has been made on an entire downhill season! And it’s far from just a season summary. It’s a total immersion and a somewhat intimate insight into the life of riders who are very dear to us!

It’s touching to see the involvement of people behind the scenes. Touching to also see that success is not systematic, even with a lot of work, and to see the sacrifices made by these young riders. All this to succeed, to dream and above all, to make other people dream.

For the first time, DH is not condensed into a few minutes broadcast on a race weekend. Come and take a look behind the scenes.

Make yourself comfortable, turn the speakers up and watch the full hour and fifteen minutes!

THIS IS US.

Riders: Amaury Pierron / Myriam Nicole / Thibaut Daprela / Thomas Estaque / Hugo Frixtalon

Directed by: Gaetan Clary

Sound design: Leo Lunel

Photos: Nico Brizin / JB Liautard / Keno Derleyn