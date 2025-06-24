Commencal unveils Meta Power SX DJI ebike with torque-heavy motor and 800 Wh battery

Commencal has unveiled its latest full-power ebike, the Meta Power SX DJI, a long-travel alloy machine designed for aggressive trail riders and enduro-style terrain. With 160 mm of rear travel delivered through the brand’s Virtual Contact System (VCS) and a mixed-wheel setup, the new bike pairs downhill confidence with uphill drive, thanks to a next-generation motor from DJI.

The bike will be available in spring 2026, with three builds open for pre-order now.

New DJI Avinox motor brings serious grunt

The big story is the motor. DJI’s Avinox unit delivers a claimed 120 Nm of torque and up to 1000 W of peak power. Four assist modes, managed via a touchscreen mounted in the top tube, make the Meta Power SX DJI suitable for everything from casual laps to serious alpine ascents.

Battery and charger keep riders rolling longer

An 800 Wh battery provides extended range even in Turbo mode. Size small models are spec’d with a 600 Wh battery to preserve geometry and keep weight down. The included charger can bring the battery to 75 per cent in just 90 minutes.

Geometry based on proven SX chassis

With a 64 degreehead angle and 445–450 mm chainstays, the Meta Power SX DJI geometry is built on the proven SX 400 platform. The 27.5″ rear wheel helps keep the bike responsive and the VCS suspension aims to offer improved pedalling support and control in all terrain.

Designed to ride

The all-aluminum frame has a lifetime warranty for the original owner. Commencal manufactures with an emphasis on recycling and long-term performance. Commencal says every bike goes through hundreds of quality control steps before it’s approved for sale.

Pricing and final specs may change ahead of the 2026 launch. But pre-orders are live now for riders looking to secure one of the first Meta Power SX DJI builds. The low end model goes for $9900, the mid-model for $11,900 and the top-of-the-line model goes for $13,900.a