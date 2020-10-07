Complete highlights from XCO World Cup season

The abbreviated World Cup cross country season ended as quickly as it arrived, but not before delivering a flurry of thrilling racing. With four elite races in six days, though, it was hard to stay on top of everything that happened.

Below are the full highlights of all four elite races from Nove Mesto World Cup #1 and #2. Two Short Track XC races, two full Olympic distance races, all in six days.

It was a short season, but it sure was exciting!

Now all that’s left to do is hand out the rainbow jerseys! Make sure you tune in as Canada’s fastest take on 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships this week in Leogang, Austria.

World Cup XCC #1 – Nove Mesto

What a return to racing! Mud soaked and far from summery, the Nove Mesto World Cup’s started with two 20-minute Short Track races. The younger riders were ready when the start gun fired, and seemed to catch the veteran racers flat-footed. Both men’s and women’s victors claim their first World Cup win.

Highlights World Cup XCO #1 – Nove Mesto

With the Czech course still caked in slick mud, the first World Cup XCO of 2020 was a highly technical affair. The young elite racers showed they’re on pace and ready to mix it up with the established stars of the sport. Two first-time World Cup winners were coronated at the conclusion of two very exciting races.

World Cup XCC #2 – Nove Mesto

Warmer weather welcomed racers on Friday for the second Short Track race. After the opening days were dominated by young riders, the veterans started to return to form. In the women’s race, another thrilling showdown between two top talents. In the men’s, Canada’s Léandre Bouchard found his form in the high-speed XCC race format.

Highlights World Cup XCO #2 – Nove Mesto

After days of marginal weather, the sun was out in full force for the final World Cup cross country race of 2020. Two very different races unfolded on Sunday. In one, a champion completed a comeback after off-season surgery. In the other, a historic first win unfolded in a high-tension showdown.

If you want more than highlights, complete replays of all four races are on Red Bull TV.