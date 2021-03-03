Concussion Story Wall aims to raise raise awareness across sports

Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) is using March as Brain Injury Awareness Month. The purpose is to acknowledge and support the millions of people, athletes and employees affected by brain injury.

The theme for 2021 is “More Than My Brain Injury. It’s launched the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall, in partnership with TeachAids and the National Council of Youth Sports and several other educational, health care and sports bodies.

The Story Wall acts as an education and awareness resource for those experiencing the effects of a concussion. Friends and family can also learn more about the experience of going through a concussion.

Concussions in Canada

While the BIAA is focused on the United States, the stories shared by the Concussion Story Wall cross national borders. As mountain bikers, and cyclists more generally, understanding the risks of concussion and how they continue to effect lives long after is crucial to improving prevention.

Christopher Blevins, U.S. cross country national champion, is among the athletes represented on the wall.

“I am so proud to contribute to the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall. This rings especially true to me, as biking is the greatest cause of sports-related concussions in the United States. Working together we can make sports safer”

Not just mountain biking

It’s not just the more extreme forms of cycling that are represented, though. Gravel racer Alison Tetrick also shares her concussion story for the project.

“It is incredible that CrashCourse by TeachAids and the Brain Institute of America have joined together to kick-off Brain Injury Awareness Month with the launch of the Concussion Story Wall! Having experienced a challenging brain injury, I’m certain that this powerful resource will make all the difference”

It’s not just thousands of athlete and family stories that are shared on the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall. It also includes video from 14 of the world’s leading medical experts addressing specific aspects of concussions related to symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, recovery and beyond.

If you’ve ever had questions about what to do after a concussion, or what it is like to survive a concussion, check out the Concussion Story Wall.