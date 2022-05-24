Connor Fearon finishes top-20 at Fort William on an enduro bike

Fort William is notorious as one of World Cup downhill racing’s roughest tracks. 2022 was, according to race-winner Amaury Pierron, one of the roughest editions yet.

It’s surprising – and incredibly impressive – then, that Connor Fearon raced an enduro bike to a top-20 finish over the weekend. The Forbidden Synthesis’ Australian rode a 154-mm travel Dreadnought, modified with a RockShox Boxxer downhill fork, to 18th on Sunday in Fort William.

Top-20 on an enduro bike would be impressive at any World Cup downhill. But on a weekend that saw many of the sport’s best taken out by flat tires or injury, racing a little bike, is a true testament to the Australian national champs formidable skills. And Fearon did it all on flat pedals, no less.

Forbidden Synthesis: Fort William 2022

What’s Forbidden say about Fearon’s wild ride?

Join Forbidden Synthesis team rider, Connor Fearon, as he takes on the beast that is the Fort William DH track, aboard his 154mm travel Dreadnought. Absent from the series since 2019 and a mainstay of the circuit since 2002, Fort William’s unforgiving track and the sporadic nature of Scotland’s weather do little to dampen the excitement for this special race.