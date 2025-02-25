Convert your analog bike to an ebike–and back again–in seconds

Ebikes have been gaining popularity at a rapid pace, but not everyone is ready to ditch their pedal bike in favor of a full-time motorized rig. That’s where Bimotal Elevate comes in—a compact, lightweight and removable ebike system that lets you switch between a traditional bike and an electric-assisted ride in seconds.

The idea is simple: snap on the motor when you need it, take it off when you don’t. But does it work as well as advertised? And is it worth the price tag? Let’s break it down.

What is the Bimotal Elevate?

The Elevate system consists of four main parts. There’s a 3.3 lb drive unit that mounts to your rear brake caliper. A 52V lithium-ion battery pack that attaches to your water bottle mount. A special brake rotor with integrated gear teeth and a thumb throttle for controlling power output

The 750W motor delivers up to 60Nm of torque and assists up to 32 kmph, making it a Class 2 ebike system. The battery lasts 10-15 miles (or about 1,600-3,500 feet of climbing) per charge, and recharges in just 1.5 hours.

It’s not a pedal-assist system, meaning you control power through the throttle rather than an automatic boost when pedaling.

Installation: not quite plug-and-play

Setting up the Elevate isn’t quite as simple as snapping on a motor and riding away. You’ll need some mechanical skills and a bike that has the rear disc brake mounts on the top of your seat stay (if they’re on your chainstay, this set up won’t work). Your bike also needs four-piston hydraulic brakes for the brakes to clear the gear teeth on the rotor-gear.

Installation supposedly takes 30-40 minutes and Bimotal recommends professional installation if you’re not mechanically inclined.

One downside? You lose your water bottle mount to the battery pack, which means you’ll probably need to wear a pack for hydration.

On the trail: how does it ride?

Early reviews from trusted sources like Berm Peak and the Loam Wolf aren’t bad. They both say on on steep climbs, the Elevate system does exactly what it promises—it helps power up the trail without feeling like a dirt bike. You still have to pedal, but the assist takes the hurt out of grueling climbs. On the way down, you can leave the motor on—but should you? With the motor attached, the extra weight on the rear triangle affects handling, especially on jumps and rough sections, say reviewers. The suspension doesn’t feel quite as responsive, and the bike has a rear-heavy feel—similar to a hub motor e-bike.

But removing the motor takes seconds and once it’s off, the bike is almost identical to its normal, non-motorized self. The downside? You’ll need to carry the 3.3 lb motor in your pack, which is noticeable, especially if you’re wearing a hip pack.

Is it worth the price?

The only Canadain IBD that seems to be selling the system is Smith Creek Cycle out of Kelowna. They’re retailing the set up for $2,800. Essentially it’s half the price of a decent full-suspension e-bike. So who is this for? If you want one bike that can be both analog and electric, this is a great option. If you already own a high-end bike and don’t want to replace it with an ebike, Elevate lets you keep your current setup. And finally, if you ride mostly flowy trails or want an assist for long climbs, Elevate makes riding more fun without fully committing to an e-bike.

Final thoughts: a clever solution with some trade-offs

Bimotal Elevate is an innovative take on ebike conversion and the ability to remove the motor in seconds is pretty dang cool. . It blurs the line between analog and electric biking, giving riders the best of both worlds—without forcing them to commit to a full ebike.

The throttle-only system might not be for everyone, but if you’re looking for a lightweight, modular and powerful assist system, Elevate is one of the most compelling options out there.