Cory Wallace: Everesting in Everest’s shadow

Cory Wallace is no stranger to pushing the limits of human endurance on a mountain bike. The Canadian’s latest feat of endurance is a novel spin on the Everesting challenge, which has been gaining popularity in the absence of organized racing. Wallace isn’t just Everesting, though. He’s Everesting in the shadow of Everest.

Wallace is currently in the Solukhumbu district of Nepal riding out the coronavirus pandemic. 75 days into Nepal’s lockdown, the Jasper, Alta. rider is showing his appreciation for the local’s hospitality by doing a fundraiser to help the hard-hit region. His previous fundraiser rides in Nepal were focused on the Annapurna Circuit, but lockdown orders are restricting his travel. Wallace thought the Everesting challenge would be a fitting replacement. Especially when he’s living in the shadow of the mountain that has inspired the challenge, Mount Everest.

The Canadian, and three-time World Solo 24Hr. champion has special permission to do the ride in the midst of Nepal’s strict lockdown. He’ll be repeating a 2.8 km climb with 360 metres of elevation gain near the Chiwong Monastery where he is currently staying. He’ll do so 25 times until he accumulates 8848 meters of vertical elevation gain, or the equivalent of Everest’s elevation. Wallace’s route starts at 2950 metres elevation above sea level, adding significant difficulty to the already tough task.

Everesting for charity in region hit hard by coronavirus

Wallace’s Everesting attempt is raising funds for three Nepalese charities. The Chiwong Monastery, the Tato Khana Swea and the Nepal Cycling Training Centre.

“The Chiwong Monastery, which is hosting me now as I wait for the Lockdown to lift, takes in children from poor families, and gives them a general education, good food and a place to call home,” Wallace’s GoFundMe page says. “Some will stay on to become Lamas, while others may move on. My goal is to raise as much as I can so the Chiwong Monastery can continue to provide such an amazing sanctuary for these Nepali Children in need. The first $1,500 raised will go here.”

The Tato Khana Sewa is an organization led by Jenny and Santosh from Himalayan Singletrack, providing hot meals to the poor in Kathmandu who are going hungry during the ongoing 75-day lockdown.

The Nepal Cycling Training Center is a facility Wallace has fundraised for before. His two previous Annapurna Circuit challenges both benefited the Center. NCTC helps Nepalese mountain bikers train to compete regionally and internationally.

Wallace expects his Everesting attempt to take between 13 and 15 hours. You can follow his attempt on his Instagram page @WallacesWorld. Donations can be made through the challenge’s GoFundMe page. Wallace has already raised $2,985 for the trio of charities.