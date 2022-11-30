Cory Wallace reverses Annapurna FKT

Cory Wallace is back in Nepal and, after defending his title at the Yak Attack stage race, returned to the famous 220-km Annapurna Circuit for another FKT attempt.

The Jasper, Alta. rider has set an FKT on Annapurna in the past. To keep the ride fresh, Wallace took on the high-altitude Nepalese route in reverse.

What hasn’t changed is the cause. Wallace is, once again, riding to raise funds for the Nepalese cycling training centre. The donation page for that is still open and it sounds like there’s still a little ways to go for the goal to be met.

Wallace finished his 217.23-km mountain bike ride in an astoundingly fast 20 hours and 30 minutes. That’s three minutes faster than the previous FKT going the traditional direction. It’s an incredible speed, especially considering how much of the route is at altitude. The route peaks out at the 5,416 M Throng La Pass, with much of it being well above 2,000m elevataion. It’s not a simple up and down, of course. there’s a daunting volume of elevation gain and loss along the route.

You can see Cory Wallace’s full Annapurna Reverse FKT ride on Strava. The stats are staggering.