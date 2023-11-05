Cory Wallace wins fifth consecutive 24-Hour Solo Worlds title in Australia

In a grueling overnight slog, Jasper, Alta.’s Cory Wallace has won a fifth consecutive WEMBO 24-Hour Solo World Championships title.

As night fell on racers, Wallace had already edged out to a nearly 40-minute lead. But, with seven-time 24 Solo World Champion Jason English in second place and racing on home turf, the race was far from over. By dawn, the gap remained largely the same.

The Kona racer would finish with 27 laps of the 13 km course near the University of New England in New South Wales, Australia. That adds up to a staggering 371km with 6,241 metres of elevation gain and loss along the way.

English would end up with 26, just two laps ahead of fellow Australian James Cook. Bryson Bowers, the other Canadian in the race, placed 10th with 18 laps.

The 2023 title adds to past wins in Finale Ligure, Italy (2017, 2022), Fort William, Scotland (2018) and in Costa Rica, Brazil in 2019. (WEMBO suspended racing in 2020 and 2021).

In the elite women’s race, Kate Kellett kept the title at home in Australia. Kellett rode 24 laps to hold off a duo of U.S. racers in a very tight title fight. Kaydee Raths and Chelsey Magness finished with 24 laps and 23 laps, respectively.

Another Jasper local raced onto the podium in the men’s 45-49 race. Andrew Brovard rode 25 laps in 24:07, finishing just 44 minutes behind category winner Alwyn Miller of Australia.