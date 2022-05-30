Cory Wallace wins fourth 24-hour world championships

Jasper, Alberta’s Cory Wallace battled to his fourth 24-Hour WEMBO World Championship title in Finale Ligure, Italy over the weekend. The Kona rider finally had the opportunity to defend the 2019 title earned in Brazil after two years of delay.

The defense wasn’t simple, though. Marcello Ugazio, a newcomer to the 24-Hour scene with a national-level triathlon background, pushed hard for the opening half of the day. Wallace kept a steady pace to work past the Italian and hold off U.S. Continental champion Will Loevner, who finished third.

By the time the race finished, both Wallace and Ugazio had completed 32 laps of the 11.7-km course. Wallace finishing 19:41 ahead of the Italian. Loevner was not far off, with 31 laps of the Finale Ligure course.

With his victory in Italy, Wallace earns his fourth 24-Hour WEMBO World Championship title. The Canadian’s first win came back in 2017, also in Finale Ligure. His other two titles were won in 2018 in Fort William, Scotland and 2019 in Brazil.

On the women’s side, Chelsey Magness adds a world title to her U.S. Continental title. Gaia Raviaoli (Italy) and Olena Novikova (Ukraine) rounded out the podium.

Wallace won’t be resting on his laurels long. He’s headed straight to Emporia, Kansas for this weekend’s Unbound Gravel event. Which, compared to his 374-km 24-Hour worlds ride, will look like a casual recovery ride for the Canadian.