Cougar attack near Squamish sparks fresh safety warnings

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is investigating a cougar attack on a mountain biker near Squamish. They’re warning the public to avoid the area.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, a man was riding in the Alpine Capone area along Brohm Ridge when a cougar pursued him. The animal made contact and continued to follow him for roughly 20 minutes. Walking backwards and holding his bike, the rider threw rocks until the cougar disengaged. He sustained minor injuries, although it’s not clear if the animal actually attacked the rider.

The attack site is near Garibaldi Provincial Park, where aggressive cougar activity led to trail closures earlier this summer.

Ongoing investigation and possible connections

Conservation Officers Service officers are working with local government and outdoor associations to ensure the public is aware of the incident. At this time, officers cannot confirm whether the cougar involved is the same animal seen in earlier encounters around Garibaldi or Whistler.

In June, aggressive cougar behaviour prompted the closure of key trail networks on both Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. Riders reported being stalked and pursued. While hikers encountered cougars on the Ascent Trail that did not retreat when yelled at.

Public urged to take precautions

Officials are advising people to avoid the Brohm Ridge area until further notice. Those recreating outdoors should travel in groups, make noise, leash pets and carry bear spray.

Cougar conflicts can be reported to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277. WildSafeBC offers additional safety tips, including never running from a cougar and standing your ground to appear larger.

For now, the investigation continues and trail users in the Sea to Sky region are being reminded that while cougar sightings are rare, this summer’s string of aggressive encounters is highly unusual and warrants extra caution. Stay safe out there.