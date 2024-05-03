Course preview: What’s new at Fort William World Cup?

Fort William is back for a blunt and burly downhill World Cup season opener and, while the track is a classic, there are some new features for 2024. There’s a new start hut, for one. Then there’s a new line through the woods. And, while organizers don’t have much control over this one, a change from dour downpours to sunny weather is an uncommon look for the iconic Scottish venue.

Hop on board with Red Bull Hardline Maydena winner Ronan Dunne to see what’s up at Fort William World Cup.

GoPro: Fort William course preview with Ronan Dunne

And then there’s the Fox SpeedSuit RS-clad bod of Laurie Greenand flying down Fort Bill with Joe Breeden in tow. This one’s so fresh off the press GoPro couldn’t bother to spell Breeden’s name right!

Fort William: Joe Breeden and Laurie Greenland