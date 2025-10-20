Crank the Shield returns to Sault Ste. Marie with a reworked three-day ride

Sault Ste. Marie’s multi-day mountain bike classic is back next summer with a new Day 1 format, a heavier focus on singletrack and a simpler travel plan. Crank the Shield: SSM keeps its three-day structure but trades train shuttles and backcountry logistics for point-to-point riding anchored around Stokely Creek Lodge and Kinsmen Park. The aim is the same as always: big northern scenery, community vibes and well-marked trails. With less time spent moving people and bikes.

Founder and race director Sean Ruppel says the redesign came together on his own training rides.

“I was out for a bike ride, and I was riding up towards Batchewana Mountain this past summer, and I thought, wait a minute, we’re all staying at Stokely,” he says. “This is only 15 minutes up the road, and I found a parking area. We can all park here, and we can just do a 25-kilometer hill climb challenge up to the top.”

Day by day — what riders can expect

Stage 1: Batchawana hill-climb opener

Crank flips the script with a race-to-the-summit format on logging roads above Lake Superior. The competitive piece is a roughly 27–28 km uphill effort to the top of Batchawana, followed by an optional timed segment descent and a social ride back to vehicles. Expect around 700 metres of climbing to the finish arch, on-site BBQ and music, and a swim stop at Harmony Beach if conditions line up. The shorter logistics are deliberate: a high-energy start without a long transfer.

Stage 2: Bee Sting and friends

The second day starts from Hiawatha with a neutral roll-out before a new climb to the top of Bee Sting, a 2.5 km singletrack descent that’s one of the longest in Ontario. From there, riders link about 20 km of mixed terrain to the Farmer Lake additions and into the Kinsmen Park singletrack web. Total climbing is targeted around 750 metees with aid stations and finish-line food to keep things moving.

Stage 3: Kinsmen showcase

The finale starts and finishes at Kinsmen Park and leans hard into singletrack. Organizers are targeting about 55 km with 75 per cent or more on hand-built and machine-built trail. Expect top ride the new 2.5 km Mile High Club, which the crew calls one of the best pieces of singletrack in the province. Estimated climbing lands near 550 metres, followed by awards and the Crank after-party in town.

How to enter — packages and pricing

Crank offers three options so riders can tailor the weekend:

Package #1: Full experience: three days of riding, breakfasts and dinners from Friday night through Sunday morning, camping or RV parking at Stokely Creek Lodge, showers and lodge access, aid stations, chip timing, finisher medal, event swag, daily beer ticket, awards dinner and the after-party.

Super Early Bird $750 + HST, Early Bird $800 + HST, Standard $850 + HST.

Package #2: Ride/Race only: all three stages with aid stations, finish food, final-day feast, timing and after-party. Riders book their own accommodation off-site.

Super Early Bird $525 + HST, Early Bird $575 + HST, Standard $625 + HST.

Package #3: VIP at Stokely: the full food and facility access of Package #1 with a $30 camping rebate while you book your own bed at Stokely at a preferred rate.

Register here.

Where to stay — lodge, hotel or lakeside

Basecamp energy lives at Stokely Creek Lodge, 30 minutes north of downtown. VIP beds are limited, but the lodge is also the Friday registration hub and evening gathering spot. For in-town convenience, the Holiday Inn Express Sault Ste. Marie serves as host hotel with race-weekend rates and a short walk to after-party venues.

Prefer DIY? Nearby options include KOA Sault Ste. Marie camping by Hiawatha, lakeside sites at Pancake Bay Provincial Park, Bellevue Valley Lodge eight minutes from Stokely, and smaller motels like Macauley’s and Voyageur Lodge on Highway 17. A healthy spread of Airbnbs sits along the Superior shore for families and crews.

Getting there and getting set

All three stages are within a 25–45 minute radius of downtown Sault Ste. Marie, simplifying morning drives and post-ride meals. Riders should arrive self-sufficient; two bottles or a hydration pack, tools, spare tube or plug kit and a jacket for Superior’s changeable weather. Course maps, cut-offs and feed locations will be published closer to the event; organizers will post any updates on staging, starts and signage.

Ruppel says the goal is a memorable ride, not a suffer-fest.

“We can easily meet for an awesome 28 km hill climb challenge to the top,” he says. “A perfect way to get the legs pumped for the amazing singletrack that awaits on Stages 2 and 3.”

Crank the Shield has always promised a northern mix of rocks, roots and red-pine flow. Next summer’s edition aims to keep that identity intact. The same Lake Superior backdrop, a little less choreography and a lot more trail.