Crankbrothers Guardian Handguards: For riders who’ve caught a branch (or three)

If you’ve ever blasted through a section of trail so overgrown you needed a machete—or at least a good tetanus shot—you’ll get why handguards exist. Crankbrothers’ new Guardian Handguards are built for riders who routinely tangle with the trail. Literal branches? No problem. Metaphorical ones? They can’t help you there.

Two options, zero excuses

For those who like their gear removable, the Universal Kit clamps onto any 22.2 mm bar and pops off when you’re not bushwhacking. It adjusts side-to-side (33 mm) and even includes an extender for riders with hands the size of dinner plates.

Feeling fancy? The Integrated Kit mounts straight into your grips like some kind of sci-fi moto setup—clean, sleek and free of extra clutter. It even comes with shims to fit most grips because Crankbrothers knows bike parts are like IKEA furniture: never quite standard. Both versions are available now and so far, only in one colour.

More protection, less drama

Let’s be real—these aren’t for the average weekend cruiser. But if you ride the kind of trails where bushes hit back, these might just be your new best friend. Two mounting positions help them play nice with your brakes, so you don’t have to choose between shifting gears and protecting your knuckles. If you’re a moto type, these will probably be right up your proverbial alley. And let’s fact facts; they look pretty badass.



Are these overkill? Probably. Will you love them? Also probably.

If you’re already eyeing these up, you know who you are—and honestly, so do we. You’re not worried about a little extra weight and chunkiness when it comes to protecting your paws. You probably currently ride moto. Or have in the past. Check them out over on the Crankbrothers website. Your hands (and your ego) will thank you.