Crankworx 2025: village finds in Whistler

The 20-year celebration of Crankworx is well underway in it’s iconic Whistler home. Along with the incredible racing and competitions, there’s all kinds of new (and very old) bits of tech on display around the village. Here’s some of the best coming in mountain biking’s future, and from its past, from Crankworx 2025.

Brandon Semenuk's custom Session make for Crankworx' 20th anniversary Versus the bike he rode to compete nearly 15 years ago Clean looks and a stunning paint job The "fine china" details adorn the frame from headtube to dropouts Just a Sesh More details some connecting themes to the old bike, beyond the name All of which is a stark contrast to the "get it done" style on Semenuk's bike from the early 2010s. There's a lot going on here to get brakes and shifting cables through that headset When Blackbox was a bit simpler... Semenuk's bike had a few names: Remedy on the front end Session on the back end Back in the days when shoving a tube in the BB was the low tech solution for trick bikes RockShox's memorable Argyle fork From Argyle to Fine China, the looks have improved over time as much as the tech has SRAM XO looked a little different back then As did the tiny tiny cassette Larsen TT xc tires for Semenuk, in 26" of course And the early Minion DH up front Early days of Chromag gear

Trek connects Semenuk’s past and present

Trek was showing its new Fuel platform front and centre. But step into the booth and there was history. A special “fine china” custom scheme for Brandon Semenuk on the 20th anniversary of Crankworx at one end of the booth. At the other end, a prototype Remedy/Session dating back 15 years to the heyday of the Canadian’s Slopestyle reign. A lot has changed in that time. Semenuk’s position at the forefront of the sport and the name on the bike under him have not.

Galfer arrived showing off its soon-to-be-released rotor that will be a step up from the current Rotor Shark The center is made from 7075 T5 alloy, and comes a range of colours from raw to black and, of course, Kashima The G grommet is a place-holder, where a magnet for eMTB use can be cleanly mounted. What it looks like without the G Incredibly detailed, the new rotors take over 8-times as long to lazer cut as Glafers basic roters. The larger cut-outs give the rotor strong bite while the shark teeth and tiny holes help disperse heat Galfer also has a new, incredibly light rotor for road, gravel and XC use. The wave cut-outs give better modulation to reflect the different use, compared to a really strong bite point for the gravity rotors.

Galfer arrives in Whistler

Galfer makes rotors and pads and, well, that’s pretty much it. But the Spanish brand brings a 75+ year history to bear on rotors, showing just how detailed and nuanced the seemingly simple part can be. From a detailed machining process done in house in Spain to a laser-cut pattern that changes significantly to reflect how it will be used, changing bike point, modulation and heat-dissipation, Galfer reflect a hyper-focused attention to detail.

Chainsaw details on a raw Devinci Chainsaw The full bike, fully RideWrapped RideWrap doesn't sell custom wraps like this, but it can make them for special pojects, like this #longlivechainsaw bike Details all the way from tip to tail VHS tape looks retro and helps keep your chain silent. It was recently bought by RideWrap

Ride Wrap + Devinci Chainsaw

Ride Wrap showed off the recently-acquired VHS chain silencers in its booth. But in the Devinci booth, there was evidence of what the Whistler-based brand can do with its custom work. A special, Chainsaw edition Devinci Chainsaw coated the raw aluminium with Ride Wrap’s clear protective film, adding details the reflect the bike’s heritage and design.

Fox's new Podium fork was front and center The inverted fork made waves when it was released this year Gold details, down to the fork guards Matching Kashima on the new X2 Race Face joins the Kashima party with pedals And grips. A lot of ink was spilled on the podium. But one new tech detail is that Fox apparently uses a spiral bushing up around the "o" in Fox to help keep oil up where it should be in the fork legs Inverted forks require a few design adaptations for the brake mounts There's no gold on the XTR derailleur, but it sure is nice A little local flavour from Vancouver custom saddle brand, Reform Race Face Era bars come in a wide aray of colours and rise/width options Including a new 55mm rise option Also new this year are the Era SL wheels, designed for BCXC or downcountry or litght trail or whatever you want to call it Light weight with a shallow depth and sidewall that flares out to make for better pinchflat protection Compared to the smoother external shape of the standard ERA rims And deeper profile for a less compliant ride feel

Fox and Race Face go for gold

With Fox owning Race Face, the two brands line-ups have some cross talk. These range from functional, like upgrades to Race Face’s dropper posts (from Fox tech) to, now, the Kashima creep into Race Faces line. To show off the new Fox Podium inverted fork, Race Face had a Pivot dripping with so much gold it wouldn’t be out of place in the Oval Office. Also in the booth are the new Era SL wheels and a high-riser version of the Era carbon bar.

BlackBox Labs van Some flavour for this classic ride Fresshhhhhhh BlackBox Labs Licensed and road ready? Some rigs of a vintage to match the ride

SRAM drives back to the future

Reflecting on the history of SRAM and RockShox Blackbox development program, the booth displayed the revived, sort of, husk of the project bus. Carrying a good chunk of wherever it was dug up with it to Whistler, the bus stood out in the midst of a sea of brand-new bling.

Knolly had a few staff dream builds to show off in its booth nice! Stunning bike With some shiny Industry Nine wheels Matching Fox gold, er, Kashima, too Simano's new wireless groups were on a lot of bikes at Crankworx Knolly's also updating the Cache Ti gravel bike More mounts for this "adventure" gravel bike It's the GRXT combo for this Cache Ti With the sleeper 9-45 cassette option from XT And GRX hoods The Cache Ti will now be suspension corrected Dropper post ready And with clearance for up to 55mm tires And so many mounts

Knolly customs and Gravelworx

Boutique Burnaby brand, Knolly is showing off a mix of bougie staff builds, potentially reflecting a new direction for the brand’s build options, as well as a preview of the second generation of Cache Ti gravel bike. More clearance, suspension corrected, better carrying options, UDH hangar compatibility and a few other changes bring the well-received Cache up to date.

An impressive collection of the most iconic titles in mountain bike filmography lined the Bicycle Nightmares shelves From VHS releases to USB for "Where Does The Trail End", it's still physical media, of a sort The Rise Partymaster and other bits were one of the brands available in the pop-up Real, printed paper and a classic downhill video game. Nice

Bicycle Nightmares + The Rise

While Ride Wrap was showing VHS-themed protective strips, Bicycle Nightmares’ pop-up had a extensive collection of actual VHS tapes spanning the history of mountain biking’s history. That display sat alongside a selection of brands tapping into mountain biking’s core, and future. That included Quebec’s The Rise alongside Shredder, Ride or Die and a few other deeply core brands. All un-ironically housed in a storefront in one of Whistler’s more expensive hotels. Not that there’s any cheap real estate in Whistler…