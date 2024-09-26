Crankworx 2025 world tour dates announced

Crankworx is gearing up for another thrilling year of world-class competition and community celebration. The 2025 Crankworx world tour features multiple Crankworx summer series festivals and three flagship world tour events, giving fans and athletes ample time to plan their year.

2025 Crankworx world tour dates

Summer series Christchurch: February 13-16

Rotorua: March 5-9

Cairns: May 21-25

Summer series Silverstar: August 1-4

Whistler: August 8-17

Summer series Sugarloaf Bike Park: August 22-24

Note: All dates are subject to change, so keep an eye out for updates and additional events coming soon.

Community-focused events

The Crankworx summer series provides both amateur and professional athletes a pathway to the Crankworx world tour. These community-driven events offer an accessible platform for up-and-coming riders to compete alongside international pros.

Categories include amateur, adaptive, CWNEXT (teen male and female) and Kidsworx competitors. Riders of all ages and abilities can join the competition.

Stop highlights

Christchurch: February 13-16

After the unfortunate cancellation of the 2024 event due to a fire at Christchurch Adventure Park, Crankworx returns to New Zealand. The festival will feature a FMBA-sanctioned gold level slopestyle, downhill and pump track events, marking a highly anticipated comeback for athletes and fans alike.

Rotorua: March 5-9

Celebrating its 11th year, Rotorua brings a full slate of events back to the slopes of Mount Ngongotahā. With downhill racing returning to the iconic Skyline Rotorua, athletes will enjoy the seamless connection between New Zealand’s top mountain biking destinations, Christchurch and Rotorua. Will the men boycott the event this time around?

Cairns: May 21-25

Crankworx Cairns stands out with its breathtaking North Queensland landscape, set against the backdrop of tropical rainforests and the Great Barrier Reef. The vibrant red soil and energetic atmosphere make this stop a favorite among athletes and fans alike.

Crankworx Summer Series Canada

The Canadian summer series spans the country with stops confirmed at Silverstar and Sugarloaf Bike Park. Silverstar will once again host a gold level slopestyle event, setting the stage for Whistler. Meanwhile, Sugarloaf, which made a big splash in 2024, continues to grow the mountain biking community in Atlantic Canada.

Whistler: August 8-17

Whistler, the birthplace of Crankworx, will host a ten-day festival celebrating the event’s 20th anniversary. The festival promises an epic array of competitions, including downhill, speed and style, pump track, dual slalom and whip-off events. At the heart of it all will be the legendary Red Bull Joyride, bringing together the world’s best riders for an unforgettable week of mountain biking action and community celebration.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2025 Crankworx world tour calendar, disciplines and event specifics at each stop.