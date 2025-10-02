Crankworx heads to Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2026

Just as Canadian fans were getting used to the idea that Mont-Sainte-Anne wouldn’t be on the World Cup calendar next year, the iconic Quebec venue is coming roaring back. Crankworx announced today that MSA will join the 2026 Crankworx World Tour.

Not only is Mont-Sainte-Anne joining the Crankworx World Tour. The Quebec venue steps into a place of honour. MSA will host the grand finale of the 2026 CWT, which means it will crown the King and Queen of Crankworx as well as winners in the other individual series’.

Crankworx opens a broader vision for Mont-Sainte-Anne

We all know, and love Mont-Sainte-Anne. After 30 years of hosting World Cup cross country and downhill events, the Quebec venue is internationallly renowned for creating thrilling and challenging courses.

“I had the chance to visit Mont-Saint-Anne last year, and two things were evident to me immediately: one, the passion of the mountain biking community in Quebec; and two, the quality of the riding in this region. This is a world-class riding destination. So naturally, I am incredibly stoked to welcome Mont-Sainte-Anne to the Crankworx family. With its rich history of hosting mountain bike events, it’s a true privilege to bring Crankworx to such a legendary destination,” said Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of the Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx takes a broader view of mountian biking though. Joining the CWT will add a wide range of new events to the MSA venue beyond downhill. And, well, instead of cross country. Dual slalom, pump track, and the popular slopestyle competition will show off a new side of a historic location.

“I am so fired up for the Crankworx World Tour to be coming to Quebec! I competed in Quebec City over 10 years ago when I was early in my Slopestyle career, and I remember the energy was electric! So, I can’t imagine how insane it will be now! The people there have some serious passion for bikes so I know they will be going crazy watching,” says Nicholi Rogatkin, icon of slopestyle mountain biking.

Rogatkin was present for the last major slopestyle event in the province. Way back in 2014, the Québec City 8. 12 years later, slopestyle looks a little different. But Rogatkin is still spinning his way through the series.

The inaugural Crankworx MSA will take place from September 3-7, 2026.

Two Crankworx in Canada?

As the 2026 series calendar fills out with the addition of Mont-Sainte-Anne, it looks like Canada could have two Crankworx World Tour spots.

Rotorua, New Zealand is already confirmed to return to the CWT. That takes place from March 11-15. In 2025 the series also visited Carins, Aus. And, of course, Whistler.

Whistler has not officially been confirmed as a 2026 spot. It is the original Crankworx location and remains the home of the series, both spiritually and practically. We’d be surprised if it was left off the series.

That means Canada could have two Crankworx stops to look forward to next year. That would be a big boon for both fans of the sport and Canadian athletes, who will have one more chance to show off their skills in front of a home audience.

Unless, of course, Whistler’s new spot on the World Cup circuit takes the place of Crankworx.