Crankworx Air DH: Speed, glory and one last lap for a legend

First-ever Queen of Crankworx, Anneke Beerten, returned to the course where she helped shape the festival’s legacy a decade ago. In a moving farewell, Beerten took her final run down A-Line with a celebratory “party train” featuring Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Robin Goomes, Casey Brown and others. Fans and fellow riders flooded social media with praise: “You are such an inspiration! Congratulations on everything 🫶 what a party lap!” and “You’ll always ALWAYS be a champion!”

Hastings and Rude take top honours

In the women’s elite race, New Zealand’s Jenna Hastings lit up the course with a 4:43.461, earning her second Air DH gold this season. “It was so hard. Um, I was considering not doing it. I was having a nap from like 11:30 to 1. I was a bit sick, but I was like, I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna make it worth it, and I did and I’m pretty happy, yeah,” she said after her win.

American Taylor Ostgaard took silver in her Crankworx podium debut, while last year’s silver medalist Amy Morrison narrowly claimed bronze by just 0.029 seconds.

On the men’s side, Richie Rude continued his dominance, backing up his Garbanzo DH victory with another gold in Air DH with a time of 4:15.719. Rude reflected on the course: “Last year I got third in downhill and now I got gold here and a gold at Garbanzo. Pretty stoked. Yeah, it’s a hard track to race like in practice, it feels so gnarly and fast and racing, it almost feels like everything’s slowed down a bit. Oh, yeah, overshooting jumps and a little sketchy here and there, but, yeah, pretty stoked with that.”

Teammate Tyler Waite earned silver, and Canadian Dane Jewett rounded out the podium with bronze.

Women’s podium

Jenna Hastings (NZL) – 4:43.461

Taylor Ostgaard (USA) – 4:47.747

Amy Morrison (USA) – 4:47.776

Men’s podium

Richie Rude (USA) – 4:15.719

Tyler Waite (NZL) – 4:18.509

Dane Jewett (CAN) – 4:18.817

What’s next at Crankworx

The action doesn’t stop. Tomorrow, the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by POC should get rowdy. Later this week there’s the RockShox Canadian Open DH, the Outdoor Research Trick Showdown and slopestyle’s crown jewel in the Boneyard: Red Bull Joyride. There’s also the Specialized Dual Slalom & Ultimate Pump Track Challenge: head-to-head racing for King & Queen points