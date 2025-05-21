Crankworx Cairns returns with tropical tracks, top talent and Canadian contenders

Crankworx is back in the jungle for its fourth lap through the tropics. From May 21–25, the 2025 Crankworx World Tour rolls into Smithfield MTB Park in North Queensland. It’s a weekend of racing, slopestyle, dual slalom and—true to form—a whole lot of partying in paradise.

With revamped courses, new events like Full Tilt and a stacked field of world-class athletes, Crankworx Cairns promises a wild blend of Aussie hospitality and gravity-fuelled chaos. And a quick look at the courses reveal a whole lot of work and care went into the absolutely beautiful tracks.

Canadians to watch

Among the international field, a few Canadians could make some noise. BC’s Tegan Cruz and Bas van Steenbergen are absolutely booked with thier schedules. The two are competing in nearly every event. Both are registered for Full Tilt, pump track, the whip off, downhill and dual slalom. How many bikes do these guys travel with?

Other Canadians to watch will be Chance Moore, Griffin Paulson and Ben Thomson competing in the slopestyle competition Chance Moore has the best name ever for this category huh?

On the female end of things, Natasha Miller will compete in the slopestyle event against heavy hitters like Robin Goomes and Patricia Druwen.

How to watch

All marquee events will stream live on Red Bull TV. Race replays, athlete features and course previews posted throughout the weekend. Canadian fans can catch events in Eastern Time starting Thursday night and into the weekend. Check out the schedule here. Remember Cairns is in the GMT +10 timezone.

Final Word

Crankworx Cairns isn’t just another stop—it’s a tropical rite of passage. Whether you’re tuning in from your couch or lucky enough to be trackside with a stubby in hand, expect a high-speed showcase of what makes this festival one of the rowdiest on the calendar.