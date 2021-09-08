Crankworx endless summer brings four Canadians on N.Z. roadtrip

After successfully pioneering the Summer Series in B.C., Crankworx is chasing the endless summer. This winter/summer, Crankworx Summer Series heads to New Zealand.

Four Canadians will be along for the ride, touring around New Zealand’s best trails from Nov. 27 – Dec. 12, 2021. Casey Brown, Georgia Astle, Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen are the four Canucks lucky enough to dodge winter for a little bit longer. All four are also scheduled to appear at Crankworx World Tour’s grand finale at Crankworx Rotorua.

“I’m super stoked to be heading to these unique riding destinations,” said Kiwi local Keegan Wright. “With each spot having totally different terrain to the other it’s gonna make for awesome racing. I’m looking forward to getting to share these times with all of the Crankworx family! Can’t wait to kick the New Zealand summer off in true style. STOKED.”

Since there will be live spectators – for those lucky enough to be in New Zealand – only limited events will be broadcast live on crankworx.com. Other events will have photo and video highlights.

“I’m thrilled to see how the Summer Series concept has taken flight in New Zealand. This idea of the ultimate mountain bike road trip was born in British Columbia last year,” explained Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director of Crankworx, “It created such a great opportunity to bring a taste of Crankworx to different locations and get athletes out racing in different places outside the Crankworx World Tour circuit. I can’t wait to hit the road after Rotorua and bring the action to these other iconic riding destinations and take the world along for the ride.”

Indeed, the Crankworx Summer Series’ Canadian debut went well enough that Crankworx B.C. is repeating, and expanding the concept while waiting to make a return to the series’ birthplace in Whistler.

New Zealand: Beyond Rotorua

This isn’t Crankworx first visit to New Zealand. Rotorua has been a popular stop on the World Tour for years now. The new series is building off that success to show off more of New Zealand’s extensive riding areas.

“Crankworx has played a key role in raising the profile of Rotorua as a destination over the past 6 years. The mountain biking scene has taken off, and seen us become a key destination on the list for riders, from families to avid riders and the world’s best,” Crankworx Rotorua’s Event Director Ariki Tibble explains. “We know how powerful this has been for the region, and this is the first opportunity we’ve had to unlock these benefits for other regions in our country. The mountain biking in Central Otago is out of this world, not to mention its world-renowned scenery and epic summers. It’s inspiring to see young people riding alongside their heroes and appreciating the trails we have in our own backyard. We can’t wait to bring a grassroots version of our Crankworx Festival to Central Otago.”

2021 Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

The Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand 2021 will kick off on November 27 and run through December 12.

Rider list

Georgia Astle (CAN)

Danielle Beecroft (AUS)

Casey Brown (CAN)

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Kialani Hines (USA)

Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)

Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

Keegan Wright (NZL)

Locations:

November 27-28: Matangi Station Mountain Bike Park, Alexandra

December 4: Skyline Queenstown

December 4-5: Queenstown

December 9: Cardrona Alpine Resort

December 11-12: Bike Glendhu, Wānaka

Disciplines/Events:

Alexandra: Super D

Queenstown: DH and Pump Track

Cardrona: Air DH

Wānaka: Dual Slalom

For more info on Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand, hit the festival’s landing page.