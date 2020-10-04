Vali Höll takes first elite win at wild Crankworx Innsbruck DH

Vali Höll and David Trummer wrapped up Crankworx Innsbruck with wins for Austira in Sunday’s downhill. For Brook Macdonald, the final Crankworx World Tour event of 2020 was an emotion victory. The Innsbruck DH mark’s the New Zealand rider’s return to racing one year after his horrific injury at Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships in 2019.

Höll scores first elite win on home turf

After a wildly successful junior career, Vali Höll landed her first elite downhill win on home turf on Sunday. The young Austrian narrowly bested Australian World Cup winner Tracy Hannah.

For Höll, the first win came with another first experience: the pressure of waiting in the hot seat. After qualifying first through most of her junior racing, Höll had to wait for several veteran riders to finish before claiming her win.

“It’s actually terrible,” she said, laughing, of her time in the hot seat. “In Juniors I was always the last, so I never had to wait. Now, waiting for riders and seeing how close, and actually you have no idea because I couldn’t see any split times, it’s totally nerve-wracking. I don’t like the feeling.”

The Austrian, though, was quite happy taking the win in her return to racing.

“First proper international big race,” said the 18-year-old, who’ll be 19 in December. “I’m pretty stoked.”

0.951 seconds back, Hannah finished second. The Innsbruck downhill is part of her preparations for Leogang world championships next week.

“It’s really weird to be back racing,” the Australian added. “You’re not used to the feeling of racing, so it’s hard to get into that spirit and that rhythm. It’s really good to have this race before World Champs next weekend, and it’s been really fun to be back at Crankworx.”

Morgane Charre landed third, adding another podium to her Dual Slalom win and Enduro World Series win this fall.

Bulldog’s comeback and Trummer’s win

In the men’s race, there were two winners. David Tummer set the fastest time of the day. But, for Brook Macdonald crossing the finish line in Innsbruck concluded a year-long effort to return to racing. The Kiwi sustained a serious spinal injury at 2019 world championships and has spend the past 12 months working hard to return to walking, then riding and now racing his bike.

While Macdonald didn’t set the fastest time Sunday, finishing 11th, he crossed the line to a roar of cheers. With no spectators allowed, the volume of the crowd – consisting of staff and other Crankworx athletes – communicated the weight of Macdonald’s achievement.

“It was pretty emotional to be honest,” said Macdonald. “Having these people around me…it just shows how much support is out there. It was definitely the highlight of my weekend coming across the finish line and having so many people cheering for me. It was pretty amazing.”

“To be racing again is a pretty massive achievement in itself.”

For Trummer, the home-turf win ahead of an international field of top athletes was sweet.

“It’s perfect to win here,” said the 26-year-old. “Without the home crowd, but still at home. It’s the nicest place to win.”

Trummer’s win comes ahead of Ed Masters, who finished second, and American Charlie Harrison – the winner of the final World Cup of 2019.

Two Canadians were on the start list in Innsbruck. Lucas Cruz and Henry Fitzgerald, both racing for Norco Factory Team, used the final Crankworx World Tour as preparations for 2020 UCI world championships next week in Leogang, Austria. Cruz, in his first year of elite racing, finished 21st with Fitzgerald one spot behind in 22nd.

Recap: iXS Innsbruck Downhill – 2020 Crankworx World Tour

