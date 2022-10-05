Crankworx lands in Cairns, Australia for first time

Crankworx World Tour is touching down in Australia for the first time ever this week and there’s a full slate of events to watch live from down under.

Crankworx Cairns is underway at Smithfield MTB Park all week, starting with the whip-off event. Live broadcasts start last Wednesday night (or early Thursday morning, depending on what part of Canada you are in) with the always-exciting Dual Speed & Style event. From then on, speed and style split into separate events including Dual Slalom, downhill (including the return of Sam Hill to DH) Pump Track Challenge and slopestyle.

Smithfield is the oldest mountain bike park in Australia. It will bring its long history of hosting World Cup events, dating back to 1995 all the way up to 2017 world championships, to the table for Crankworx’ first trip to Australia.

Several Canadians made the long flight to Cairns to continue their quest for King and Queen of Crankwork. Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen are angling to defend the crowns they earned last year in Rotorua, N.Z. Griffin Paulson is on the start list for the Cains Slopestyle contest. Kyleigh Stewart and Dutch import Niels Bensink are both in Aus to take on a few different events.

As always with Crankworx World Tour, select events will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Schedule: Crankworx World Tour – Cairns, Aus.

Speed & Style – Cairns

11:00 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 5 / 2:00 a.m. (EDT) Oct. 6

Downhill – Cairns

10:30 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 6 / 1:30 a.m. (EDT) Oct. 7

Slopestyle

6:00 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 7 / 9:00 p.m. (EDT) Oct. 7

Pump Track Challenge

12:30 a.m. (PDT) Oct. 8 / 3:30 a.m. (EDT) Oct. 8

Dual Slalom

11:00 p.m. (PDT) Oct. 8 / 2:00 a.m. (EDT) Oct. 9