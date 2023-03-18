How to watch: Crankworx Rotorua kicks off 2023 season

The first major international event of 2023 is kicking off this weekend in New Zealand. Crankworx Rotorua opens the 2023 season, starting with the RockShox Taniwha DH.

Rob Warner will be on the mic when racers drop into the Whakarewarewa and Tītokorangi forest above Rotorua. The former World Cup commentator and recent Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee is taking his talents to Crankwrox for this season as the series doubles down on its investment in downhill racing, and broadcasting downhill racing. Crankworx adds Warner and co-hosts as well as increased camera coverage.

The week’s broadcasts remain free to watch, live and on replay for North Americans that might be sleeping during some events.

2023 Crankworx Rotorua: Live Broadcast Schedule

RockShox Taniwha Downhill

Sunday, March 19: 4:00 p.m. NZDT / 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18 PST/ 11:oo p.m. Saturday, March 18 EST

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Friday, March 24: 6:30 p.m. NZDT / 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 PST/ Friday, March 24: 1:30 a.m. EST

Speed & Style Rotorua

Saturday, March 25: 3:00 p.m. NZDT / 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 24 PST / 10:00 p.m. Friday, March 24 EST

Dual Slalom Rotorua

Sunday, March 26: 10:30 a.m. NZDT / 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25 PST / 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25 EST

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza