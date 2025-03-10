Crankworx Rotorua 2025: Canadian riders make their mark

The dust has barely settled in Rotorua, and Crankworx 2025 is already shaping up to be a season full of surprises, new courses and fresh faces on the podium. From the high-stakes Maxxis slopestyle to the all-new RockShox Kārearea downhill, Rotorua delivered an unforgettable opener to the Crankworx World Tour. And while local Kiwi riders took their share of the limelight, Canadian athletes showed up in force.

Downhill and pump track

No Canadians managed to crack the RockShox Kārearea downhill podium. Tegan Cruz placed 18th in a seriously stacked field of riders.

Crankworx Rotorua RockShox Kārearea downhill – men’s top 5:

Lachie Stevens-McNab (NZL) – 2:50.949 Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) – 2:51.552 Matt Walker (GBR) – 2:54.330 Richie Rude (USA) – 2:54.884 Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) – 2:56.746

Crankworx Rotorua RockShox Kārearea downhill – women’s top 5:

Jenna Hastings (NZL) – 3:17.651 Camille Balanche (SUI) – 3:23.910 Louise Ferguson (GBR) – 3:26.000 Lisa Bouladou (FRA) – 3:28.688 Jess Blewitt (NZL) – 3:30.018

Meanwhile, the Crankworx Rotorua pump track challenge saw Canadian Tegan Cruz cracking the top ten in seventh place.

Crankworx Rotorua pump track challenge – women’s Top 5:

1. Laura Smulders (NED)

2. Manon Veenstra (NED)

3. Sabina Košárková (CZE)

4. Sacha Earnest (NZL)

5. Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

Crankworx Rotorua pump track challenge – men’s Top 5:

1. Jackson Frew (AUS)

2. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

3. Bailey Meares (AUS)

4. Tyler Waite (NZL)

5. Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

Canada on the podium: dual slalom and slopestyle

Canadian Natasha Miller put on a show in the women’s Specialized dual slalom, narrowly missing the podium after an unfortunate slip in the final left-hand berm. While she finished fourth, Miller’s Crankworx debut in dual slalom made a strong statement—she’s here to compete. Tegan Cruz, another rising Canadian talent, cracked the men’s dual slalom top five, an impressive feat considering the sheer depth of talent on the start list.

Women’s top 5 dual slalom:

1. Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

2. Jordy Scott (USA)

3. Sabina Košárková (CZE)

4. Natasha Miller (CAN)

5. Laura Smulders (NED)

Men’s top 5 dual slalom:

1. Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

2. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)

3. Richie Rude (USA)

4. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

5. Tegan Cruz (CAN)

On the slopestyle course, Canada had plenty to celebrate. Ben Thompson, a last-minute replacement due to injuries in the field, stunned the crowd by snagging bronze in the men’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. Chance Moore took fifth place and Griffin Paulson sixth.

Men’s top 8 slopestyle results:

1. Tim Bringer (FRA) – 93.25 pts

2. Kaidan Ingersoll (USA) – 90.87 pts

3. Ben Thompson (CAN) – 82.92 pts

4. Paul Couderc (FRA) – 82.06 pts

5. Chance Moore (CAN) – 81.25 pts

6. Griffin Paulson (CAN) – 80.42 pts

7. Jake Atkinson (GBR) – 79.25 pts

8. Max Fredriksson (SWE) – 78.92 pts

For the women, Zoe Witwicki also put down a strong performance, finishing fifth behind Natasha Miller, who claimed silver. The women’s field continues to grow in both depth and progression, and Miller’s result adds another Canadian name to the mix of top-tier slopestyle talent.

Women’s slopestyle results:

Patricia Druwen (GER) – 87.75 pts Natasha Miller (CAN) – 80.50 pts Robin Goomes (NZL) – 75.25 pts Shealen Reno (USA) – 67.50 pts Zoe Witwicki (CAN) – 61.25 pts Renata Wiese (CHI) – 35 pts Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL) – 19 pts

What’s next: Canadian riders eye SilverStar and Whistler

With Crankworx Rotorua in the books, Canadian riders will shift their focus to the next big stops on the calendar, Crankworx Cairns (May 21-25), Crankworx SilverStar (Aug. t 1-4), and Crankworx Whistler (Aug. 8-17).

The battle for the King and Queen of Crankworx is heating up, and with Ryan Gilchrist and Jenna Hastings leading the standings, it’ll be interesting to see which Canadians can rise through the ranks as the season unfolds.