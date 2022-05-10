Crankworx heads to Quebec City with 2022 Canada Summer Series

Crankworx is back in a big way this summer, and not just in Whistler. The globe-trotting series announced a new Crankworx Summer Series Canada to take place in 2022, including the series’ first-ever visit to Quebec.

Two stops on the Crankworx Summer Series Canada will connect trails in the country’s west and east. SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts the western events in July. Then Quebec City’s rapidly expanding trail networks close out the series in September. The general idea is to mix Crankworx-caliber racing with a grassroots vibe.

“We first ran races under the name ‘Summer Series’ during the pandemic,” explains Crankworx’s Managing Director Darren Kinnaird. “They were the same level of racing that we are used to, but because we couldn’t include all the elements of a World Tour at the time, they had a very distinct vibe to them: fast racing and summer good times. Since then, we’ve taken this idea of ‘Crankworx-caliber racing with a grassroots vibe’ and run with it. Our Summer Series in New Zealand in December was epic and brought out an amazing mix of fast racers with some local talent that blew us away. It’s also become an amazing way to share these great riding destinations with our fans. So given that Canada is our home base, we are beyond stoked to be bringing the Summer Series to these two great destinations this year.”

Crankworx Summer Series Canada festivals will include racing for amateurs, youth and pros. There are also family-friendly activities and a broader festival atmosphere.

Crankworx Summer Series Canada: Silverstar

The new-look series starts on July 28 with fourth days of racing and events at SilverStar Bike Park in B.C.’s Okanagan. It’s a return venue for Crankworx Summer Series as one of the stops on the original Summer Series in 2020.

This time, Crankworx is bringing the fans along for the ride.

“It is so great to welcome back Crankworx to SilverStar for another summer. To also add in amateur riders and spectators to watch the incredible competition happen is very exciting,” says Ian Jenkins of SilverStar Mountain Resort “We have been working on, and perfecting, these trails, and the slopestyle course for several years now and can’t wait to get them rolling. It really is going to be something special.”

The highlight of SilverStar will be the slopestyle. Featuring a course designed by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff, the Crankworx slopestyle is also a FMB World Tour Gold Level event sure to draw crowds and top riders.

Le Massif du Charlevoix. Photo: JSChP Photo Finn Iles riding Sentiers du Moulin.

Crankworx Summer Series Canada: Quebec City

After a month-long break (for Crankworx Whistler), Crankworx Summer Series Canada gets its first taste of Canadian soil outside of B.C.

From September 1-5, Quebec City hosts festivities and races at a series of different trail networks.

“It promises to be a genuine crowd-pleaser that’s both festive and really impressive − the perfect opportunity to showcase the Québec City region, its two-wheel community and stunning multi-skill mountain bike infrastructures,” stated Micah Desforges with enthusiasm, the founding president of TRIBU Expérientiel, the agency behind luring the Crankworx Summer Series Canada to the region.

Five locations host racing in five busy days. These include Empire 47, Sentiers du Moulin, Vallée Bras-du-Nord, Le Massif de Charlevoix and the iconic slopes of Mont-Sainte-Anne.

More information on Crankworx’ visit to Quebec City.

2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada

Crankworx is awarding prizing in each event all summer long. For the pros, there are overall titles based on results across both locations.

While Summer Series 2020 was, understandably, closed to spectators, 2022 will be wide open to fans and free to attend.

SilverStar (July 28-31, 2022)



Air DH

Dual Slalom

Pump Track

Title Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park (Gold-Level)

Quebec City (September 1-5, 2022)