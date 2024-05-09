Crankworx Summer Series Canada expands to three stops

Crankworx Summer Series is coming to a trio of venues across Canada in 2024. After initially announcing two stops this year, the global mountain bike series added a third event in a third province. That means Crankworx Summer Series Canada will stop in B.C., Ontario and, for the first time, New Brunswick this year.

2024 Crankworx Summer Series Canada: Horseshoe returns

The 2024 CSS Canada kicks off in Ontario with a return to Horseshoe Resort in July. Just one hour outside of Toronto, this brings Crankworx action right up close to one of our country’s biggest cities. There’s a solid list of the usual Crankworx events, including AirDH, an FMB-sanctioned Slopestyle, dual slalom and a best trick comp.

For families, Kidsworx events for youth of all skill levels get the next generation involved in the weekend, and the sport.

SilverStar turns 30

From there, CSS Canada heads west for a return to SilverStar. This venue was not only one of the original Crankworx Summer Series stops. SilveStar Mountain Resort is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

To match that grand anniversary, Crankworx Summer Series has a high-profile event roster planned for the early August weekend. Headlined by the Rheeder Slopestyle, a FMB Gold level event that is also part of the three-stop FMB Gold Cup, SilverStar will attract a solid roster of international talent. A Canada Cup/BC Cup downhill race and pump track event add up to an action-packed weekend.

Sugarloaf sweetens the deal

The final stop of the 2024 Crankworx Summer Series Canada heads back east. Way east. All the way to Sugarloaf Bike Park in New Brunswick. The debut of this classic N.B. venue will include a full roster of events including a dirt jump invitational comp, downhill race, an FMB-sanctioned Slopestyle and a series of Kidsworx events to get the whole family involved.

2024 Crankworx Summer Series Canada:

For more information on the full schedule and registration for each stop of this year’s Summer Series, check out the event pages below.